Powertech posts 25% rise in net profit

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Memorychip tester and packager Powertech Technology Inc (力成科技) yesterday posted 25 percent annual growth in net profit for last quarter, thanks to seasonally robust demand and contribution from a new plant in Xian, China.

Net profit jumped to NT$1.41 billion (US$46.44 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with NT$1.13 billion in the same period last year.

That translated into earnings per share of NT$1.81, up from NT$1.45 a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, net profit surged 20.5 percent to NT$1.17 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.5.

However, gross margin last quarter dipped to 20.9 percent, from 21.5 percent a year earlier and 21.8 percent in the first quarter, primarily due to an increase in labor costs.

“The enforcement of new labor rules ate at the company’s gross margin by 0.88 percentage points last quarter,” Powertech general manager Hung Chia-yu told investors.

Aside from the increases in labor costs, Hung is optimistic about the company’s business in the third and fourth quarters of this year due to consistently strong demand for DRAM chips and a rebound in NAND flash memory chips.

“We are positive about growth from the DRAM business, as supply still cannot keep up with demand,” Hung said. “Memory chips used in consumer electronics such as Sony Corp’s PlayStation and virtual-reality devices are booming, which will help boost Powertech’s business in the third and fourth quarters.”

To cope with robust demand, Powertech’s local clients, including memorychip makers Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電), are increasing their output, Hung said.

Demand for NAND flash memory chips used in mobile phones and solid-state drives for data centers are on the rise as well, Hung said.

“Mobile phone makers are starting to build inventories again in preparation for launches of flagship models in the second half,” Hung said.

DRAM and NAND flash memory chips are Powertech’s two biggest revenue sources, contributing 36 percent and 37 percent respectively of revenue last quarter.

Logic chip business outlook remains conservative in the second half of this year, as the company is shifting its strategy to develop high-end chip packaging technologies, Hung said.

Revenue is to “grow quarter-by-quarter” this year, following a growth pattern similar to those Powertech has experienced over the past few years, Hung said, reconfirming his forecast in April.

Powertech expects to see an additional revenue injection next month after the completion of its acquisition of Micron Akita Inc.

Powertech in April said that it would acquire Micron Akita from US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc for US$49 million.

Micron Akita made US$500 million per month, Powertech said.