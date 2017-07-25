Agencies

AUTOMOTIVE

Refitted airbags faulty?

Australia’s consumer watchdog yesterday said it was urgently seeking information from the government regulator and carmakers after a magazine reported that recalled Takata airbags were being replaced by faulty airbags. Consumer magazine Choice discovered carmakers were refitting faulty Takata airbags in recalled vehicles as a temporary solution after questioning 14 car manufacturers in the nation. Many confirmed that a percentage of the vehicles were refitted with like-for-like replacements and would need to be recalled again, Choice spokesman Tom Godfrey said. The Japanese-manufactured airbags have been linked to 18 deaths around the world. Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said he would consider recommending the government upgrade the current voluntary recall to a mandatory recall, if the manufacturers were not correcting the faults quickly enough.

CURRENCIES

Dollar dips to 13-month low

The US dollar yesterday fell to a 13-month low against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, weighed down by softening US Treasury yields and weak data that is undermining the case for a further rise in interest rates this year. Speculative “short” bets against the US dollar reached the highest since February 2013 last week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. “A weaker dollar seems to be the path of least resistance given the soft data coming out of the US and the political uncertainty,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Capital Markets in London. The US dollar index, measuring the currency’s strength against a basket of other currencies, fell to 93.823 yesterday, its lowest level since June last year.

FRANCE

Services lag manufacturing

France’s private-sector economy slowed this month as the best manufacturing numbers in more than six years could not compensate for a weakening in services. A composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 55.7 from 56.6 last month, IHS Markit Economics said yesterday. That is worse than the 56.4 predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. While service growth retreated more than forecast, manufacturing unexpectedly increased, and all readings were well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. “The French private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in July, despite losing a little momentum from the previous quarter,” IHS economist Annabel Fiddes said. It “marks a solid start to the second half of the year.”

AUTOMAKERS

BMW denies collusion

BMW AG sought to defuse concerns about possible collusion with other German automakers by rejecting allegations of cheating on diesel emissions and downplaying talks with rivals as being focused on promoting exhaust-treatment technology in Europe. With uncertainty clouding the German auto industry, BMW said it has gone farther than competitors to ensure its diesel cars meet regulatory guidelines while still performing well on the road. The company said it combines AdBlue fluid to neutralize pollutants as well as a system that stores nitrogen-oxide emissions, adding that it sees no reason to recall or upgrade its latest diesel vehicles. The company is offering a voluntary upgrade on older Euro 5 models.