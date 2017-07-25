Japanese investors betting on Indian prime minister

Bloomberg

The land of Abenomics is betting on Modinomics.

Demand is so strong that assets of Nomura Holdings Inc’s India equity fund quadrupled to almost ￥400 billion (US$3.6 billion) in just the past year.

Japanese investors owned US$13 billion of Indian stocks and bonds at the end of last month, the most in data going back to 2012, India’s regulator said.

“It’s not like we put in any special marketing effort for this fund,” Nomura executive director Kazuto Wada said. “Investors are looking at where the growth will be in the medium to long term, without having to worry about short-term swings in the market.”

India’s economy is expanding at about seven times the pace of Japan’s, buoyed by a burgeoning middle class and more than 1 million young people joining the labor force every month.

Indian shares have hit multiple records this year amid optimism about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

“You have an economy that’s growing at 7 percent annually with reforms showing tangible progress,” Wada said in an interview. “Growth in advanced economies is slowing.”

India is what money managers have begun to call a “consensus trade,” meaning almost every fund is bullish.

Global and local funds have pumped about US$16 billion into its stock market this year alone, making the S&P BSE SENSEX one of the world’s top performers this year and sending the rupee up 5.6 percent against the US dollar.

The combined assets of three India funds run by Nissay Asset Management Corp have topped ￥100 billion since their launch in 2015, Mumbai-based Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd chief executive Sundeep Sikka said.

On July 1, India introduced a goods and services levy designed to unify the nation into a common market and widen the tax net.

Singapore-based Bordier & Cie chief investment officer Bryan Goh said India today reminds him of Japan in 2013, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe swept to power with widespread support for his plans to spur growth.

“India, from a political standpoint, looks very much like when Abe was elected,” Goh said. “You have a popular prime minister who is able to get reforms done and when you want to do things on a national scale you need the country behind you.”