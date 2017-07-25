Private banks challenging state-run peers in expanding mortgage loans

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Private banks have been expanding their hold on mortgages, challenging the dominance of their state-run counterparts amid tepid home sales growth.

Data from the central bank showed that as of the end of May, the nation’s five biggest mortgage lenders were, in descending order, the state-run Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) and Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), privately run CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), state-run Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫) and private Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行).

Fubon Bank displaced state-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) from its fifth place ranking at the end of April, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.

Fubon Bank yesterday said that as of the end of May, its mortgage book rose 4.2 percent annually to NT$385.9 billion (US$12.71 billion).

That placed it slightly ahead of Hua Nan Bank, which had NT$384.9 billion for a 5.87 percent market share.

As home sales dropped to a record low of 245,000 units last year, Fubon Bank said it has reshaped its strategy to focus on improving its digital services and product offerings to target clients’ varying needs.

New measures include expanded collaborations with realtors to better service homebuyers, as well as an online platform to help lenders decide the optimal price point based on their profession, income level, and location and age of prospective properties according to current market conditions, it said.

QUICK RESPONSE

The lender added that it has cut down the response time for mortgage applications to two business days, while the online platform provides current borrowers with interest rate estimates on additional loans.

As of the end of May, CTBC’s mortgage loans totaled NT$498.1 billion, representing 7.59 percent of the domestic market.

CTBC said that its mortgage loans strategy is focused on big data analysis and digital services catering to different types of homebuyers.

In contrast, the Land Bank of Taiwan, the nation’s leading mortgage lender with a NT$769.6 billion portfolio and 11.73 percent market share as of the end of May, has said that its loan growth strategy is centered on easing requirements for borrowers.

EASIER FINANCING

This month, the lender began extending loans of up to 80 percent of a property’s price for borrowers with an annual income of NT$600,000 purchasing their first or second homes, while cutting the rate to as low as 1.58 percent for properties situated in prime areas.

Although the nation’s five biggest state-run lenders still make up about 40 percent of the domestic mortgage market, the average home loan interest rate fell to 1.647 percent in May, marking the lowest since June 2010, central bank data showed.