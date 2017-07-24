Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Special budget approved

The nation’s parliament approved an extra budget that had been caught up in a fight between the new government and the opposition for the past month. The 11 trillion won (US$9.8 billion) in extra spending is the centerpiece of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s plans to create tens of thousands of new jobs and boost growth. The parliament has cut back about 150 billion won from the initial 11.2 trillion won plan that would have created about 110,000 new jobs both directly and indirectly, according to the South Korean Ministry of Finance and Strategy. Most of those would be in the public sector, including police, firefighters, assistant teachers and social workers.

HONG KONG

Growth target likely to rise

The territory’s government is likely to raise its growth target as the economy expands faster than expected this year, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said on Saturday, according to RTHK. The government is likely to raise its full-year growth estimate by 0.5 percentage points from the 2 percent to 3 percent forecast in its annual budget in February after it reviews data in August, Chan said. The city’s economy is rebounding after growing 1.9 percent last year. There are still downside risks remaining for the city, including uncertainty surrounding US trade policies and capital flows amid rising US Federal Reserve interest rates, Chan said.

TOBACCO

India reacts to Reuters report

India plans to seek an explanation from Philip Morris International Inc about its marketing practices after Reuters reported that the tobacco giant used tactics that government officials say flout the country’s law, an Indian Ministry of Health and Welfare official said on Friday. Philip Morris advertises Marlboro cigarettes, the world’s best-selling brand, at tobacco shops in the nation and distributes free smokes at nightclubs and bars frequented by young people to promote the brand, Reuters reported earlier this week.

CANADA

Signs of rising inflation

Canada’s core consumer prices and retail sales came in faster than expected, signaling that overall inflation may turn around to clear the way for another rate increase this year. The average of the central bank’s three core inflation measures rose to 1.4 percent last month, Statistics Canada said on Friday, up from a May reading of 1.3 percent. Retail sales doubled economists’ forecasts for May with a 0.6 percent increase, bringing the year-over-year gain to 7.3 percent. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz lifted the key rate to 0.75 percent this month, the first such move in seven years, and said further tightening depends on how fresh data change the inflation outlook.

BANKING

SG fined for security failings

France’s banking watchdog on Friday said it had fined Societe Generale SA 5 million euros (US$5.8 million) over lapses in its measures to prevent money laundering that could finance terrorism. The punishment was for a number of failings picked up during regular checks carried out in 2015, bank and insurance supervisory body ACPR said. Societe Generale had been slow to release information to Tracfin, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance body that tracks the movement of money that could be used to finance terrorism. In addition, some operations that should have been brought to Tracfin’s attention had not been, and these were significant lapses, the agency added.