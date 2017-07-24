Mobile payments in China triples to 38 trillion yuan

AFP, BEIJING

Yang Qianqian holds out her smartphone to scan a barcode on the mobile of a vendor selling fresh fruit and vegetables at a bustling outdoor market in Beijing.

The dance student is part of an explosion in the use of mobile payment platforms in China as consumers increasingly take out phones instead of cash to pay for everything from a coffee to a language class or a gas bill.

“Even though I have cash on me it is not convenient to get it when I am carrying a lot of bags,” said Yang, 25, clutching plastic bags filled with pears, potatoes and watermelon.

China was the first country in the world to use paper money, but centuries later the soaring popularity of mobile payment has some analysts forecasting it could be the first to stop.

The gross merchandise value of third party mobile payment rose more than 200 percent to 38 trillion yuan (US$5.6 trillion) last year from a year earlier, according to China-based iResearch.

The growth of the cash-free system has been supported by China’s rapidly expanding e-commerce market as Chinese shoppers increasingly shun brick-and-mortar stores.

“I think it’s really very possible that China becomes the first, or one of the first cashless societies in the next decade,” said Ben Cavender, a director at China Market Research Group (中國市場研究).

Cavender estimates China’s mobile payment market is already 40 to 50 times larger than the US market.

Alipay (支付寶), started by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and now owned by its affiliate Ant Financial Services Group (螞蟻金服), and WeChat Pay (微信支付), which is built into Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) popular messaging service, between them have hundreds of millions of users and are China’s dominant payment platforms.

In Beijing it is hard to find a product or a service that cannot be purchased using a mobile phone.

At the fresh produce market, stallholders display barcodes on tables laden with fruit and vegetables for customers like Yang to scan — although many shoppers appeared more comfortable with cash.

“People at my age do not dare to use it,” a woman in her 50s said.

Some restaurants in the capital no longer accept bank notes, while it is common for motorbike taxis, street food carts and hair salons to offer mobile payment.

Mobile accounted for 8 percent of the total value of retail payments in 2015 and is expected to reach 12 percent in 2020, according to a report published in April by the UN-backed Better Than Cash Alliance.

However, cash is still king in China — although less so than it used to be.

The alliance expects the value of retail payments made in cash to fall to 30 percent by 2020. It stood at 61 percent in 2010.

A key attraction of mobile payment is convenience. People can carry little or no cash and avoid the problem of their debit or credit card being rejected due to the limited number of point-of-sale terminals in stores.

China’s relatively short history of using bank cards also makes consumers more open to new technology, eMarketer vice president of forecasting Martin Utreras said. “In China a lot of people never had any financial instruments that were automated in any way and the first thing they had was mobile payment.”

Yet some have been reluctant converts to the cashless system.

Among them is a 63-year-old woman surnamed Song who sells hand-knitted sunflowers and peashooters from the popular video game Plants vs Zombies in a pedestrian underpass in Beijing. She prefers cash, but accepts mobile payment because some customers do not carry real money.