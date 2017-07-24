Ireland sets up fund for Apple’s US$15bn in taxes

Bloomberg

The Irish government is setting up a fund to manage the estimated 13 billion euros (US$15.2 billion) it is to collect from Apple Inc in back taxes nearly a year after the European Commission ruled it had offered the firm an unlawful tax deal

Ireland and Apple are to jointly appoint a custodian to hold the money to be deposited by the iPhone maker, the Irinsh Ministry of Finance said.

The funds will be held in escrow pending appeals by Apple and Ireland, which could take years. One or more investment managers are to be hired to manage the money.

“Commencement of this procurement process represents a significant milestone and follows months of intensive discussions between Ireland, Apple and the European Commission on the recovery process,” the ministry said.

The EU Competition Commission in August last year ruled that Ireland had broken state-aid rules by giving Apple a special deal on corporation tax.

The ruling meant Apple would have to pay as much as 13 billion euros in back taxes. Ireland was supposed to have collected the funds by January.

Irish officials are working intensively to comply with its recovery obligations “as soon as possible, and remain in regular contact with the European Commission and Apple on all aspects of this process,” the ministry said.

“The European Commission’s case against Ireland has never been about how much Apple pays in taxes, it’s about which government gets the money,” Apple spokesman Josh Rosenstock said. “The United States government, the Irish government and Apple all agree we’ve paid our taxes according the law. Since virtually all of our research and development takes place in the United States, according to the law, we pay the majority of our taxes in the US.”