Staff writer, with CNA

MACROECONOMICS

ADB raises Taiwan forecast

Increased spending by consumers and a revival in exports led the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to revise its forecast for growth in Taiwan for this year to 2 percent, an increase of 0.2 percentage points, and to 2.2 percent next year. That forecast is close to the 2.05 percent estimate in May by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics. In its latest Asian Development Outlook report issued on Thursday, the bank said inflation in Taiwan is forecast to fall from 1.3 percent to 1.1 percent for this year, due to lower domestic food prices and gas costs.

TRANSPORTATION

TRSC inks MOU

Taiwan Rolling Stock Co Ltd (TRSC, 台灣車輛) the nation’s first railroad car manufacturer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an Indonesian company to jointly build 400 stainless-steel electric multiple units. The trains will be built to meet orders from Africa, said TRSC chairman Tsai Huang-liang (蔡煌瑯), who recently visited Indonesia to discuss the deal with state-owned PT Industri Kereta Api Indonesia. TRSC is to give a price quote for the trains within a week, Tsai said. If the two firms can agree on price, they will sign a contract, he said.

INSURANCE

Fubon buys Shenzhen stake

Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) has reportedly secured more than a 30 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based investment management subsidiary of Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported on Saturday. The paper said the Shenzhen firm is likely to set up an insurance agency to sell Fubon’s insurance products or other insurers’ polices in China via Tencent’s online platforms.