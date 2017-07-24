Seven states vie for Hon Hai factory

AP, LANSING, Michigan

Taiwanese electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) plan to build a display panel factory in the US has sparked a flurry of lobbying by states vying to land what some economic development officials say is a once-in-a-generation prize.

It is not just jobs that are up for grabs — possibly 5,000 alone at the plant and potentially thousands more at other unspecified US operations the company intends to launch.

Luring Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康), to build the country’s first liquid-crystal display factory would signal that the Midwest, which has hemorrhaged manufacturing jobs in recent decades, can diversify into again producing high-tech consumer gadgets often assembled in Asia.

The hunt for Hon Hai is fluid and largely secretive, with Rust Belt governors and state officials declining to even confirm their interest due to non-disclosure agreements and Hon Hai not elaborating much on why it will expand its US footprint.

However, Hon Hai, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other devices for Apple Inc and other brands, has listed seven states with which it hopes to work. It is expected to announce plans to develop operations in at least three states by early next month.

In two, the wooing of Hon Hai has spilled into public view. Michigan lawmakers this month passed job-creation tax incentives, including one for companies that add at least 3,000 jobs that pay the average regional wage. Wisconsin legislators are considering new incentives, too.

Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana and Texas also appear to be in the mix for some sort of investment from Foxconn, which bought Japanese electronics brand Sharp last year. An examination shows positives and negatives in each state:

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin Republican Govenor Scott Walker has close ties to the White House, and US President Donald Trump said during a visit to Wisconsin that “we were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions and I think they’re going to give the governor a very happy surprise very soon.”

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan met with Hon Hai officials and hopes the company will build its big plant in his southeastern Wisconsin district, which is not far from Chicago.

Right-to-work Wisconsin has a manufacturing incentive that provides a dollar-for-dollar tax credit equal to 7.5 percent of reported income, nearly eliminating all corporate tax liability. Like some other states, it struggles to provide enough trained workers for available jobs.

MICHIGAN

Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder has made Michigan more business-friendly by slashing business taxes, eliminating a machinery tax and boosting trades training. The auto state boasts the most engineers, per capita and tax changes and loosened union requirements help it compete.

However, a decision to reduce tax incentives has kept it out of the mix for large-scale business expansions, economic developers say.

The new “Good Jobs” incentives worth US$200 million annually will let qualified companies keep employees’ state income tax withholdings for 10 years. High electricity rates may be a detriment, and some lawmakers have criticized the working conditions at Hon Hai’s factories in China.

PENNSYLVANIA

In January, Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Pennsylvania was a leading candidate for the factory, but that the company was also in discussions with other states.