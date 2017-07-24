Refiners raise fuel prices as US oil inventory dwindles

Staff writer

State-owned refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it is raising its domestic gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter today.

The refiner said in a statement that the average cost of its crude oil rose to US$47.89 per barrel this week from NT$46.44 a week earlier, reflecting market concerns about a steady increase in China’s oil consumption and a continued decrease in US commercial crude oil inventories for three weeks in a row.

After taking into account an appreciation of NT$0.075 in the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar during the week, CPC said it decided to hike wholesale prices for its fuels by 2.29 percent.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately owned refiner and CPC’s main rival, announced similar price increases on Saturday, citing a rise in international crude oil prices.