Bordeaux estate sold to Chinese property investor

Bloomberg

A Chinese property investment company has acquired French wine estate Chateau Fauchey, on the right bank of the Garonne River southeast of Bordeaux, according to an e-mailed statement from Maxwell-Baynes-Vineyards, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The estate comprises a 15th-century chateau along with 25 hectares of land, of which 6.5 hectares are AOC Cadillac Cotes de Bordeaux vines, according to Maxwell-Baynes-Vineyards.

It identified the purchaser as Profitsun Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd (香港業佳控股), which also bought the estate’s stock of wine, it said.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Investors from China have bought more than 100 Bordeaux wine estates since starting to focus on the area in 2010, seeking both access to supplies of wine for the growing Chinese market and also historic properties that can be used to expand wine tourism.

The sellers were the Emmanuelli family, which bought Chateau Fauchey in 2010, converted it to organic farming by 2013 and in 2014 established a guest house business on the property.

Profitsun intends to build on that business and distribute the wines to members of its clubs located mainly in Beijing, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, according to Maxwell-Baynes-Vineyards.

The transaction follows other similar deals in Cadillac Cotes de Bordeaux.

In January 2015, Chinese entrepreneur James Zhou (周雲傑) bought Chateau Renon in Tabanac, while in December 2014 Hangzhou-based New Century Tourism Group (開元旅業) bought Chateau de Birot, a 34-hectare property with an 18th century mansion and 25 hectares of vines, from the Fournier-Casteja family.

In June last year, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) founder Jack Ma (馬雲) bought the Chateau Guerry and the Chateau Perenne, dating back to the 18th century, in the heart of the fabled Bordeaux wine-growing region from French wine magnate Bernard Magrez.

China is the biggest consumer of red wine in the world and remains the top export market for Bordeaux.

While Chinese buyers have generally focused on mid-tier properties typically selling for less than 1 million euros (US$1.17 million) per hectare, that has supported demand across the region, where the top 150 estates now command prices ranging from 1 million euros to more than 10 million euros per hectare.

Additional reporting by AFP