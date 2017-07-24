FDI plummets after exceptional year

Staff writer, with CNA

The value of government-approved foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan plunged more than 31 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier, due mainly to a high comparison base last year, the Investment Commission said.

Approved FDI totaled US$3.77 billion during the period, an annual decline of 31.44 percent, while the number of approved FDI applications dropped 4.12 percent from a year earlier to 1,558, commission data showed.

Dutch-registered Micron Technology BV last year invested about US$3.33 billion in DRAM chipmaker Inotera Memories Inc (華亞科技), which boosted Micron’s stake in the Taiwanese company from 33 percent to 100 percent, commission section chief Chu Ping (朱萍) said.

The investment by Micron, which was approved in May last year and completed in December, led to a high comparison base, Chu said, adding that outside the Micron investment, FDI in Taiwan remained steady.

In the first half of the year, the electronic components sector had the largest approved foreign investment of US$1.81 billion from 38 applicants, including Micron.

The retail and wholesale sector saw a total of 530 approved investment applications worth US$384 million.

The finance and insurance sector saw 117 approved FDI applications, worth US$332 million, and the real-estate sector saw 73 approved applications valued at US$332 million during the period.

Approved Chinese investments in Taiwan during the period totaled US$154 million, down 2.01 percent from a year earlier, the commission said.

The number of approved Chinese investment applications fell 14 percent year-on-year to 67, it said.

Since the government lifted a ban on Chinese investments on June 30, 2009, the aggregate approved investment has reached US$1.84 billion as of the end of last month, according to commission data.

As for Taiwanese investments overseas, approved investments during the period totaled US$5.38 billion, a decline of 34.52 percent from a year earlier, also due to a high comparison base, the commission said.

In May last year, the commission approved an application by Hon Hai Group (鴻海集團) to inject about US$3.5 billion into Sharp Corp of Japan, which raised the comparison base.

The acquisition of a 66 percent stake in the Japanese electronics company was completed in August last year.

The total value of approved China-bound investments in the first half of the year was US$4.19 billion, up 2.22 percent from a year earlier, with the number of applications rising more than 110 percent year-on-year to 258.