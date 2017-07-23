Agencies

SAUDI ARABIA

Growth to be ‘close to zero’

The economy is to stall this year with growth “close to zero” due to lower oil revenue, the IMF said. The fund lowered its growth forecast for this year to 0.1 percent from 0.4 percent, citing OPEC production cuts, uncertainty over oil prices and the structural reforms the nation is undertaking to reduce its reliance on crude, it said on Friday in a statement concluding its Article IV consultation. The IMF also lowered its non-oil growth projection to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent, compared with actual growth of 0.2 percent last year.

SOUTH AMERICA

Bloc inks Colombia deal

Members of South America’s Mercosur trade bloc on Friday inked a trade deal with Colombia to allow limited quantities of tariff-free trade in products including vehicles, textiles and agrochemicals, Argentina’s and Colombia’s governments said. The deal, reached during a summit in Mendoza, Argentina, between Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, is to allow a previously agreed deal between Argentina and Colombia waiving tariffs on car imports to enter into force, a spokesman for the Argentinian Ministry of Production said.

UNITED STATES

Seattle tax plan challenged

As expected, attorneys have filed a lawsuit challenging Seattle’s new ordinance to tax high-income earners. Multiple news outlets on Friday reported that the suit was filed on behalf of Seattle resident and investment manager Michael Kunath. The lawsuit was filed just minutes after Seattle Mayor Ed Murray signed the ordinance with little fanfare on Friday last week. The suit alleges that the city’s plan to impose a 2.25 percent tax on single taxpayers who earn more than US$250,000 and joint filers who earn more than US$500,000 breaks state law prohibiting cities from collecting taxes on net income.

AUTOMAKERS

Audi to install new software

German automaker Audi says it is to fit up to 850,000 diesel cars with new software to improve their emissions performance, following a similar move by rival Daimler AG as the car industry tries to get ahead of public controversy over the technology. Audi announced the voluntary retrofitting program on Friday, saying in a statement that it “aims to maintain the future viability of diesel engines” and believes the program “will counteract possible bans on vehicles with diesel engines.” The free program, which is to apply to Europe and other markets outside the US and Canada, applies to cars with six-cylinder and eight-cylinder diesel engines.

UNITED KINGDOM

Mastercard suit rejected

A London judge rejected an application by a group representing 46 million consumers to pursue a lawsuit against Mastercard Inc that would have been the largest of its kind since US-style class actions were introduced in the nation. The ￡14 billion (US$18.2 billion) lawsuit initiated by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Walter Merricks, a lawyer who once led the UK organization that handles consumer disputes with banks, came three years after an EU court ruled the processing fees the company had charged for cross-border transactions were unfair.