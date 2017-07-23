Lyft team steers toward open self-driving tech

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

US ride-share start-up Lyft Inc on Friday dedicated a new team focused on speeding up its effort to create a self-driving vehicle platform, which would be open for use by other companies.

The San Francisco-based company earlier this year announced what it billed as the world’s first open self-driving platform, inviting car manufacturers and rival autonomous navigation systems to plug into the network.

“In the years ahead, we will continue to bring the world’s leading automotive and technology companies onto this single platform to serve a nationwide passenger network,” Lyft vice president of engineering Luc Vincent said in an online post.

“We aren’t thinking of our self-driving division as a side project; it’s core to our business,” he said.

Lyft is devoting an in-house division to self-driving technology, Vincent said.

The team is to be based in a Silicon Valley facility called the “Level 5 Engineering Center” and its ranks are to grow in the coming months, the company said.

Lyft operates in 350 cities in the US, and plans to run its own self-driving cars on the network, which partners would be free to use and learn from.

“Because we’re doing all of this on an open platform, it won’t just enhance Lyft’s self-driving system, it will accelerate our partners’ efforts, too,” Vincent said.

Lyft last month announced that it would begin testing autonomous ride-sharing in Boston under a partnership with the technology start-up nuTonomy.

The two companies are to collaborate to research “all aspects of ensuring a passenger’s comfort and safety” in self-driving vehicles, a joint statement said.

Earlier this year, Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, reached an agreement with Lyft to test self-driving car technology, the companies said.

Waymo and Lyft are allies against ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies Inc, which is racing to develop its own self-driving vehicles.

Waymo and Uber are engaged in a bitter legal dispute. In February, Waymo filed a lawsuit claiming that a former manager took technical data when he left to launch a competing venture that was later acquired by Uber.