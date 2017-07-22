Agencies

WATCHMAKERS

Swatch sees currency losses

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group yesterday said that its profits rose in the first six months, but its performance was dampened by the strength of the Swiss franc. The group, with its 20 strong brands and its own retail network, generated net sales of 3.7 billion Swiss francs (US$3.9 billion) in the first half, which represented a fractional decline of 0.3 percent compared with the corresponding period a year earlier. At constant exchange rates, sales would have risen by 1.2 percent. Net profit grew by 6.8 percent to SF281 million, slightly short of analysts’ expectations.

LUXURY GOODS

Hermes sales up worldwide

Luxury goods maker Hermes yesterday said that it notched up “solid” growth in the first six months of the year and in the second quarter, driven by rising sales across all regions. Hermes said in a statement that sales grew by 8.9 percent to 1.36 billion euros (US$1.59 billion) in the second quarter of the year, pushing first-half sales up by 11.2 percent to 2.71 billion euros. However, the company cautioned that the first-half performance “cannot be extrapolated over the full year, due in particular to the favorable impact of foreign exchange hedges in the first months of the year.”

AIRLINES

IndiGo prepares share issue

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest airline, has picked banks including Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to work on an institutional share sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The operator of IndiGo is planning the deal to help cut its owners’ stake to achieve the minimum public shareholding of 25 percent, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. To meet requirements, the company or its controlling shareholders must sell a 10.85 percent stake, worth about 49 billion rupees (US$762 million) based on the current share price, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

GREECE

IMF agrees to new bailout

The IMF agreed to a new conditional bailout for the nation, ending two years of speculation on whether it would join in another rescue and giving the seal of approval demanded by many of the country’s euro area creditors. The Washington-based fund on Thursday said its executive board approved “in principle” a new loan worth as much as US$1.8 billion. The disbursement of funds is contingent on eurozone countries providing debt relief to Greece. IMF officials estimate that, even if Greece carries out promised reforms, the nation’s debt will reach about 150 percent of gross domestic product by 2030 and become “explosive” beyond that point.

ENERGY

Siemens retreats in Russia

German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG yesterday said it is halting deliveries of power generation equipment to state-controlled companies in Russia and selling its stake in Interautomatika, a Russian company that offers services for power plant control systems. The move came after Siemens this month said that gas turbines delivered to Russia had been rerouted to Crimea, in violation both of EU sanctions and a contract. The company said it also “has initiated the termination process of a license agreement with Russian companies in the area of equipment supply for combined-cycle power stations.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday told reporters that Russia did not want to make any comment on Siemens’ decision.