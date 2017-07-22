Technology lobby criticizes iPhone import ban threat

Reuters

A group representing major technology companies has aligned itself against Qualcomm Inc in its legal dispute with Apple Inc by calling on regulators to reject Qualcomm’s bid to ban the import of iPhones.

The lobbying group Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents Alphabet Inc’s Google, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc, filed comments with the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

They said that barring Apple from importing foreign-assembled iPhones that use Intel Corp chips — as Qualcomm has requested — would cause “significant shocks to supply” for phones and would hurt consumers.

Apple is not a member of the group and Qualcomm declined to comment.

“If the ITC were to grant this exclusion order, it would help Qualcomm use its monopoly power for further leverage against Apple and allow them to drive up prices on consumer devices,” Computer & Communications CEO Ed Black said in a statement.

“What’s at stake here is certainly the availability of iPhones and other smartphones at better prices,” it said.

Qualcomm supplies modem chips to Apple, which help iPhones and iPads connect to cellular data networks. The two have been locked in a sprawling legal battle in which Apple has objected to Qualcomm’s business model of requiring customers to sign patent license agreements before buying chips.

In turn, Qualcomm has accused Apple of directing its contract manufacturers, such as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康), to withhold license payments in a bid to hurt Qualcomm.

The conflict has taken a toll on Qualcomm’s profit outlook.