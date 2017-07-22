Staff writer, with agencies

BANKING

Average borrowing costs fall

The average borrowing costs for five major state-run banks last month stood at 1.36 percent, down 0.115 percentage points from May, as demand for working capital among local firms slowed, the central bank said yesterday. The five lenders are Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), the central bank said. Excluding government loans, the interest rates averaged 1.387 percent, down 0.128 percentage points from May, it added.

CHEMICALS

Nan Pao raises NT$540m

Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co Ltd (南寶), which makes adhesives and powder coatings, yesterday made its debut on the Emerging Stock Market, with shares closing 4 percent lower at NT$205. The Tainan-based company has a paid-in capital of NT$1.065 billion (US$35 million). The firm said it has raised NT$540 million in its initial public offering through the issuance of 3 million shares. Nan Pao last year posted net income of NT$1.33 billion, a 28.4 percent annual surge, or earnings per share of NT$13.59, bolstered by increasing demand in Southeast Asia.

CELLPHONES

Ichia reports pretax losses

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday reported pretax losses of NT$81 million in the second quarter of this year, or losses per share of NT$0.24. The company attributed the quarterly weakness to declining gross margin due to a less favorable product mix, higher labor costs and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The company reported gross margin of 1 percent in the second quarter and 2 percent in the first half. From January to last month, the company posted pretax losses of NT$187 million, or NT$0.55 per share, it said in a statement.

SECURITIES

Ex-CSRC officials to be tried

Former China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) assistant chairman Zhang Yujun (張育軍) is to be prosecuted for serious violations of discipline, the Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said yesterday. Zhang, who was put under investigation in 2015 after a stock market crash, is to be prosecuted for offenses including obstruction of an investigation and “disturbing the order of capital markets,” the CCDI said in a statement on its Web site. Former CSRC vice chairman Yao Gang (姚剛) is also to be prosecuted, the CCDI said on Thursday.

CHINA

PBOC boosts cash supply

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) used its open-market operations to boost the supply of cash in the financial system after demand driven by tax and dividend payments pushed the overnight money rate to a four-week high. The central bank yesterday added a net 40 billion yuan (US$5.91 billion) through reverse-repurchase agreements, bringing this week’s injections to 510 billion yuan — the most in six months. The central bank on Wednesday reportedly also added funds through some commercial lenders. The nation’s interbank funding costs have risen this week. The overnight repurchase rate, a gauge of interbank funding availability, rose 21 basis points this week through Thursday, climbing to 2.81 percent, the highest since June 22. The seven-day rate added 10 basis points to 2.85 percent. The contracts were at 2.74 percent and 2.91 percent respectively in Shanghai yesterday.