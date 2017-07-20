Daimler voluntarily recalls 3 million Mercedes-Benz diesel cars in Europe

AP, FRANKFURT, Germany

German automaker Daimler AG is to voluntarily recall 3 million Mercedes-Benz brand vehicles with diesel engines in Europe to improve their emissions performance, the company said on Tuesday in the wake of widespread public debate over the future of diesel.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based company said it was taking the step to reassure drivers and strengthen confidence in the technology.

Diesels have been under a cloud of suspicion since rival Volkswagen AG admitted to equipping vehicles with illegal software that allowed them to pass emissions tests, but then exceed limits in everyday driving.

There has been a push for diesel bans in some German cities because of concerns about levels of nitrogen oxide emitted by diesels.

“The public debate about diesel engines is creating uncertainty — especially for our customers,” Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said.

He said in a statement that “we have therefore decided on additional measures to reassure drivers of diesel cars and to strengthen confidence in diesel technology.”

The recall is to cover nearly all vehicles made under the EU5 and EU6 emissions standards and would start in the next few weeks, the firm said.

The program is to cost 220 million euros (US$253.6 million), but service is to be provided to customers for free, it added.

The recall expands a smaller, ongoing recall offered to owners of Mercedes-Benz V-Class vehicles.

The fix would involve a software update and would draw on knowledge gained through the development of the company’s new family of diesel engines, Daimler said, adding that Mercedes has no plans to extend the action beyond Europe.

Daimler has stopped trying to get its diesel cars certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency, but continues to sell 2017 model year diesel Sprinter commercial vehicles.

The US Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency would not comment.