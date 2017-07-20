Suppliers back Apple in fight against Qualcomm

Bloomberg

Apple Inc and its Asian contract manufacturers are hitting back at Qualcomm Inc with legal claims that try to undermine the chipmaker’s attempt to force them to pay licensing fees.

Qualcomm is asking for payments massively in excess of what it would normally receive, Apple, Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) and others said early yesterday in court filings.

If successful, their counterclaims could cost Qualcomm billions of dollars in refunded fees and damages, Apple said.

The filings represent the latest escalation in the dispute between Apple and Qualcomm over fees the San Diego-based company charges on all modern cellphones — even if the device does not have one of its chips — a revenue stream that has made it one of the richest companies in the industry.

The dispute first surfaced in January, when Apple accused Qualcomm of overcharging it billions of dollars as part of illegal business practices.

The contract manufacturers, who were dragged into the fight when Qualcomm sued them separately for payments owed by Apple, are now siding with the iPhone maker to make sure they are not saddled with the fees.

Apple’s key contention is that Qualcomm is asking the court to force the contract manufacturers to pay licensing fees due on iPhones above the level the chipmaker normally receives.

Qualcomm has countersued and has asked the US International Trade Commission to stop versions of the iPhone that are not built with its chips from entering the country.

The manufacturers — Compal, Hon Hai and its Foxconn (富士康) subsidiary, as well as Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Wistron Corp (緯創) — denied violating any payment agreements.

They called the Qualcomm suit against them “yet another chapter of Qualcomm’s anti-competitive scheme to dominate modem chip markets, extract supra-competitive royalties and break its commitments to license its cellular technology on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms.”

In separate filings, the manufacturers and Apple also objected to a Qualcomm request that the handset makers be forced to continue making payments even before the dispute is resolved.

There is no harm to Qualcomm waiting to get paid until the court determines the correct amount, they said.

The chipmaker has contended that Apple instigated regulatory actions against it around the world by lying to government officials.

Apple, in court filings, said it only testified in hearings in South Korea because it was asked to do so by officials there.

That is a key part of the arguments between the two. Qualcomm is withholding about US$1 billion Apple has said it is owed in rebates.

The chipmaker is citing Apple’s testimony against it in South Korea, where the Korea Fair Trade Commission found it guilty of anti-trust violations, as a breach of contract and justification for not paying.

Unlike other smartphone makers, Apple does not have a direct license with Qualcomm and has paid via its suppliers.

Each side contends the other failed to make good faith negotiations for a license.