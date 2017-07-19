Agencies

CHIPMAKERS

Qualcomm defends lawsuits

Qualcomm chief executive Steve Mollenkopf on Monday said the chipmaker’s legal war with Apple Inc is about defending its business model, but predicted an eventual out-of-court settlement. Mollenkopf said the two tech giants will eventually “move on to greener pastures.” He said his company works on “core technologies” that are likely to be implemented years later, suggesting that is why it faces numerous legal disputes.

GERMANY

Investor confidence drops

Investor confidence dropped for a second month this month, according to the ZEW Center for European Economic Research. Its index of expectations, which aims to predict economic developments six months ahead, slid to 17.5 from 18.6 in June. However, the DAX is picking up again after sliding last month, and the Bundesbank says it expects “lively” manufacturing and employment growth to ensure a continued robust expansion. ZEW president Achim Wambach said the center remains optimistic about the prospects for the nation’s economy. ZEW’s gauge for current conditions in the eurozone climbed to 28.7 from 20.5, the report showed.

ENERGY

Firms’ recommendations cut

Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp had their recommendations cut at Wolfe Research as the outlook for oil prices deteriorates. Exxon was lowered to the underperform from peerperform, while Chevron was downgraded to peerperform from outperform, Wolfe analysts said in separate reports on Monday. Apache Corp, Hess Corp and ConocoPhillips were also downgraded, with Occidental Petroleum Corp the only outlier to get its rating increased among oil and gas producers. Oil prices have languished below US$50 a barrel in New York since May as rising US production and stubbornly high stockpiles put into question the ability of the OPEC and its allies to bring the market back to balance.

TURKEY

Growth likely to fall short

The nation’s economic growth this year will fall slightly short of the government’s forecast, a Reuters poll found, suggesting not all investor concerns following an April referendum giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers have eased. While growth forecasts are better than they were three months ago — alongside a rising stock market and a more stable lira — projected growth rates are still well below half the expected inflation rate, suggesting not all is well.

MINING

Rio Tinto eyes Canada

Rio Tinto Group’s pursuit of new diamond output to tap rising demand in Asia is focusing on a project in the Canadian forest. The world’s second-biggest miner yesterday added the Fort a la Corne joint venture, about 60km east of Prince Albert in Saskatchewan, to its published list of advanced projects after striking a deal last month to take as much as a 60 percent stake. The venture’s Star-Orion South project holds an estimated diamond resource of 55.4 million carats and has potential development costs of about C$2.5 billion (US$2 billion), according to 2015 filings by developer, Saskatoon-based Shore Gold Inc. The ore accounted for about 41 percent of revenue last year, while diamonds generated about 2 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Global diamond jewelry demand hit US$80 billion last year on higher employment and wage growth, De Beers Group last month said in a report.