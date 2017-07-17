Asustek and Acer PC shipments down over 10% in Q2

Staff writer, with CNA

Leading PC brands Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Acer Inc (宏碁) experienced year-on-year declines in unit sales of more than 10 percent in the second quarter, as the global PC market remained in the doldrums, market advisory firm Gartner Inc said.

The declines were steeper than the 4.3 percent year-on-year drop in worldwide PC shipments during the April-to-June period, a Gartner report issued on Wednesday last week said.

Asustek shipped 4.04 million PCs in the quarter, down 10.3 percent from a year earlier, while its global market share of 6.6 percent, which was fifth-highest among PC vendors, was down from 7 percent a year earlier, the report said.

Acer shipped 3.85 million units, down 12.5 percent from a year earlier, and it ranked sixth in global market share at 6.3 percent, down from 6.9 percent a year earlier.

The two firms’ sales by value echoed their declining unit sales. Asustek said its sales fell 8 percent from a year earlier to NT$86.5 billion (US$2.84 billion), while Acer’s fell 4.5 percent to NT$53.63 billion.

Asustek said sales slumped because it was a product transition period, during which consumers put their purchasing plans on hold to wait for new models.

Gartner agreed, saying that an increase in prices due to more expensive components also led many consumers to postpone purchases until the price pressure eased.

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 61.11 million units in the second quarter, down from 63.88 million units during the same period last year, Gartner said.

It was the 11th consecutive quarter that shipments in the global PC industry fell, Gartner said, adding that shipments in the second quarter were the lowest since 2007.

US-based HP Inc was the largest PC supplier in the world during the quarter after shipping 12.69 million units to grab a 20.8 percent market share, followed by China’s Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想), which shipped 12.19 million PCs with a 19.9 percent share, Gartner said.

US-based Dell Inc came in third, shipping 9.56 million units to take a 15.6 percent market share, ahead of Apple Inc, which shipped 4.24 million units for a 6.9 percent market share, Gartner said.