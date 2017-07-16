Agencies

CHINA

Economy slowing: survey

The economy lost momentum in the second quarter, a survey showed, as the government’s efforts to curb risky lending and investment took a toll. The world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.8 percent from April to last month compared with the same period last year, the median forecast of 12 analysts polled showed. That followed a better-than-expected rise of 6.9 percent in the first three months of this year. The estimate comes ahead of the official release tomorrow of the nation’s closely-watched GDP growth data for the second quarter.

AUTOMOTIVE

Takata asks for injunction

Japanese automotive parts supplier Takata Corp is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge for an injunction prohibiting the governments of Hawaii, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands from prosecuting lawsuits involving the company’s lethally defective airbag inflators. In a complaint filed on Thursday, Takata is also seeking to extend the automatic halt of litigation against a company in bankruptcy to hundreds of individual lawsuits against automakers that installed the faulty airbags. The judge is to hold a teleconference on Takata’s request on Tuesday.

CHIPMAKERS

Judge halts bid to block sale

A California judge on Friday put on hold a request by Western Digital Corp to block the sale of Toshiba Corp’s chip division, suggesting a more collaborative order. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn gave Toshiba and Western Digital until a July 28 hearing to draft an order requiring the Japanese company to give its Silicon Valley partner two weeks’ notice before closing a sale of the division. In the meantime, the court ordered Toshiba to not complete the sale. Toshiba lawyers have contended in court documents that the sale to the highest bidder interested in the chip division was not expected to close until early next year at the earliest.

TELECOMS

AT&T to spin off media unit

AT&T Inc is likely to create a separate media division upon completion of its planned merger with Time Warner Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Long-time AT&T executive John Stankey would be placed in charge of the Time Warner business, while AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson would keep the title of chairman of the merged entity, the newspaper said. Asked about the report, AT&T said no decisions have been finalized on the management structure of the group after the merger, which remains subject to regulatory approval.

ELECTRONICS

Juicero to fire 25% of staff

Juicero Inc, the start-up behind a US$399 Internet-connected juice machine, said it is cutting 25 percent of its staff. The job reductions, which are primarily in sales and marketing, are being made as Juicero is trying to lower the price of its machine and juice packs. The company’s product came under scrutiny in April, when Bloomberg reported that the packs could be squeezed by hand, yielding almost the same amount of juice in a shorter period of time than with the machine. CEO Jeff Dunn addressed the revelations in a letter on Friday to employees announcing the cuts and thanking them for remaining focused, despite the negative media cycle.