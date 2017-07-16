US dollar beaten as Fed rate hike bets cool on weak data

Reuters, NEW YORK

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday, after weaker-than-forecast data on consumer prices and retail sales last month raised doubts about US economic growth and whether the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again this year.

US consumer prices were unchanged last month and retail sales fell for a second straight month, pointing to tame inflation and soft domestic demand.

Economists had forecast the consumer price index (CPI) edging up 0.1 percent last month. Its drop of 0.1 percent in May and the lack of a rebound last month could trouble Fed officials who have largely viewed the recent moderation in price pressures as transitory.

“The CPI data begs the question, at what point does transitory becomes something that is more sustained, in terms of the softness,” said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in New York.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar, losing NT$0.032 to close at NT$30.417. The NT dollar this week rose 0.6 percent against the greenback from NT$30.610 on July 7.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was down 0.6 percent to 95.11 after earlier falling to 95.132, its lowest since September last year. The index is down 0.9 percent from last week’s 96.

US interest rates futures rose as traders pared their view the Fed would increase rates again this year.

“Moderating price pressures suggest the Fed may be less willing to lift US borrowing costs for a third time this year,” Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth FX in Washington, said in a note.

The US dollar remained broadly on the back foot against major currencies.

Against the Japanese yen, the greenback was down 0.65 percent to ￥112.53, after hitting a near two-week low of ￥112.28. The US dollar fell 1.3 percent against the yen from last week’s ￥114.

“Dollar-yen has got a lot more downside and it could easily go to ￥110 before the summer is out, in fact the next few weeks, especially with US yields heading lower,” Franulovich said.

The higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand dollars jumped, with the Australian dollar hitting a near 15-month high as risk appetite was robust with global stock markets hitting record highs and after dovish comments from global policymakers.

The Australian dollar was 1.23 percent higher against the greenback at US$0.7821.

The South African rand hit a two-week high against the greenback.

The euro on Friday rose 0.62 percent against the greenback to US$1.1466. The common currency gained 0.6 percent against the US dollar this week.

The pound on Friday rose 1.18 percent to US$1.3088, up 1.6 percent for the week.

Additional reporting by CNA