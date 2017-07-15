Chinese parties offer US$11.6bn for warehouse operator

Bloomberg

Global Logistic Properties Ltd (普洛斯), a Singapore-based warehouse operator, accepted a S$16 billion (US$11.6 billion) takeover offer from a management-backed Chinese consortium that includes private-equity firms Hillhouse Capital Management (高瓴資本管理) and Hopu Investment Management (厚朴基金管理).

The group, which also includes founder Ming Mei’s (梅志明) SMG, Bank of China Group Investment (中銀集團投資) and a unit of China Vanke Co (萬科), offered S$3.38 per share, Global Logistic Properties said in a statement to Singapore’s stock exchange.

That was 25 percent more than Global Logistic Properties’ last-traded price on Wednesday before the shares were suspended and exceeds the highest closing price since listing.

Global Logistic Properties’ largest shareholder, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte — which owns about 37 percent of the company — has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favor of the offer, the statement said.

However, GIC said it could accept an unsolicited, higher bid that is not matched by the Chinese-led group.

“In view of the premium paid and the low conditionality of the deal, any potential counterbidder will have their work cut out for them,” Justin Tang (鄧文雄), a director of global special situations at Religare Capital Markets in Singapore, said in an e-mail.

The deal would be the largest private-equity buyout of an Asian company by enterprise value, surpassing last year’s takeover of Qihoo 360 Technology Co (奇虎360), data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The winning group edged out a rival consortium led by Warburg Pincus, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares of Global Logistic Properties have surged 43 percent over the past year, giving it a market value of about S$12.7 billion. It was the best performer on Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index, which gained 11 percent.

The sales process, running since the start of the year, featured bidder complaints that the management group had an advantage from privileged access to information.

In May, representatives of GIC called a Global Logistic Properties team managing the sale into their offices, people familiar with the matter said.

The Singaporean fund instructed the group to be more responsive to bidders’ questions and share information transparently in the auction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions were confidential.