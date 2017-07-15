Philippines likely to accept US$500m tax settlement

Bloomberg

A US$500 million tax settlement offer by a tobacco maker may be difficult for the Philippine government to refuse as it struggles to raise funds.

Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar Dulay, whose agency collects 80 percent of revenue, said he is keen on accepting a 25 billion-peso (US$494 million) compromise offer from Mighty Corp to settle three complaints for alleged unpaid taxes worth 38 billion pesos.

While it is the Philippines’ Finance Department which will decide on the offer, that amount is too hard to resist, he said in an interview on Thursday.

Revenue rose 8.9 percent in the first half of the year, missing a goal of a 12 percent increase, the tax commissioner said, citing unpublished preliminary data.

The tax agency is tasked to raise 1.83 trillion pesos this year, an increase of about 16 percent.

The tax agency is hiring 10,000 employees of which 70 percent are accountants, the commissioner said, adding that as many as 1,200 people had already been hired as of last month and the plan was to get 1,000 more the rest of the year.

“Let’s face it: voluntary compliance is low yielding,” said Dulay, a lawyer who has been friends with Duterte since they were students. “We have to continue enforcement, specifically the filing of cases against tax evaders.”

A plunder complaint filed against him and more than a dozen officials for an alleged anomalous reduction in the tax liability of Del Monte Philippines Inc is hurting the agency, Dulay said.

The commissioner said he had no personal knowledge of Del Monte’s tax assessments.

Del Monte has been diligently paying its taxes and the levies it paid in 2011 to 2013 were correct, the company said in a statement this month.

The tax agency had validated Del Monte’s tax payments, Dulay said.

“Collection is affected. The morale is low because the bureau is under the limelight,” Dulay said. “People are afraid to conduct assessment; they want to play it safe. I have a problem.”