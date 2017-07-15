India mulls digital currency tracking

Bloomberg

India is considering tracking digital currencies like bitcoin through its central bank, capital markets regulator and intelligence agencies, to monitor money laundering and terrorist financing, people with the knowledge of the matter said.

An Indian federal government panel is examining options such as banning, regulating or limited intervention for virtual currencies in the nation, an area that is neither regulated nor recognized by the government, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are not public.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have attracted the attention of the authorities due to the exponential rise in their prices and market size.

They have sparked concerns of money laundering, terrorist financing and drug trafficking.

According to government estimates, the economic value of one bitcoin is worth as much as 60 grams of gold, which closed at 27,837 rupees (US$432) per 10g on Thursday.

With a weekly turnover of 60 million rupees to 100 million rupees, bitcoin, the largest of the digital currencies, has gained a firm foothold in India.

Digital currencies are worth about US$90 billion, down from a market capitalization of US$115 billion on June 14, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

The panel discussed the possibility of asking the Reserve Bank of India, the Indian Securities and Exchange Board, the Indian Department of Revenue and Indian Financial Intelligence Unit to develop infrastructure for observing virtual currency transactions, the people said.

While Japan has legitimized virtual digital currencies, the UK, the US and Australia classify them as property that attract capital-gains tax.

China considers digital currencies a virtual commodity.

However, the Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly warned users, holders and traders of virtual currencies against the potential risks.

Politicians have also issued cautions.

Kirit Somaiya, a member of the Indian Parliament from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and a vocal critic of bitcoin, has dubbed the virtual currency “illegal.”

Responding to the increasing concern, the Indian Ministry of Finance in April formed the inter-ministerial panel to examine virtual currencies.

It is expected to report by the end of this month.

According to the deliberations, the panel believes that banning digital coins would push transactions underground, while regulating it would provide legitimacy to digital currency.

However, limited intervention would reiterate that cryptocurrencies are not a recognized medium of exchange and send a message that dealers trade in such currencies at their own peril given their volatility, according to a government document.