Climate change to hit Asia hard, ADB report says

Thomson Reuters Foundation, BANGKOK

Climate change will bring soaring temperatures, more intense storms, erratic rainfall, plummeting crop yields and a collapse of coral reefs to Asia-Pacific unless nations fully implement their commitments according to the Paris climate pact, a report said yesterday, calling the challenges “unprecedented.”

The region’s growth and security — as well as the welfare of hundreds of millions of people — are at stake, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) said in the report.

“Countries in Asia and the Pacific are at the highest risk of plummeting into deeper poverty — and disaster — if [climate change] mitigation and adaptation efforts are not quickly and strongly implemented,” ADB vice-president for sustainable development Bambang Susantono said.

The landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, which came into force in November last year, pledges to limit the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5?C to 2?C above pre-industrial levels.

Early and aggressive measures are needed to achieve that goal, the report said.

If the world continues to emit planet-warming greenhouse gases as now, global mean temperature would increase by over 4?C by the end of the century, with parts of Asia-Pacific seeing a rise of 6?C, it said.

Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and northwestern China could experience even hotter climates, with temperatures rising 8?C, it said.

This would bring drastic changes in the region’s weather, biodiversity, agriculture and fisheries, and drive migration as some parts become less habitable, the report said.

“Such a scenario may even pose an existential threat to some countries in the region and crush any hope of achieving sustainable and inclusive development,” the ADB said in a statement.

Asia-Pacific is home to two-thirds of the world’s population and nine out of 15 nations listed as most vulnerable to natural hazards globally.

Despite impressive economic growth, UN figures show one in 10 Asians still live in extreme poverty.

Investments to rapidly shift Asia’s economy onto a low-carbon path must be a high priority, because the coming decade is crucial to achieving the Paris Agreement goals, the report said.

Many countries in the region still rely heavily on fossil fuels for energy.

The ADB said it would invest US$4 billion by 2020 to promote sources of renewable energy and “green” growth across the region.