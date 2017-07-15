Yellen says 3% GDP growth unlikely

AFP, WASHINGTON

US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday said that a target of 3 percent growth by US President Donald Trump’s administration will be “quite challenging” to meet.

Trump had promised during last year’s campaign to push the growth rate to 4 percent, but administration officials have since lowered the goal to 3 percent, acknowledging that it will take time to accomplish.

However, Yellen, calling it “very disappointing,” said that the US economy’s potential to grow is estimated at 2 percent.

Asked if it would be possible to reach 3 percent over the next five years, Yellen said: “I think it would be quite challenging.”

She said such a high growth rate would require accelerating productivity growth to 2 percent from the current 0.5 percent, a big jump, as increases of only a few tenths of a point are considered significant.

A 3 percent growth rate “would be wonderful, if you can accomplish it. I would love to see it,” Yellen told the US Senate Banking Committee on the second day of her semi-annual testimony on monetary policy.

It could be her last time as Fed chair if Trump decides not to reappoint her for a second four-year term when her term expires on Feb. 3 next year.

Yellen highlighted the factors holding down productivity growth, which is related to the difficulty companies report finding qualified workers, stressing the need to focus on worker training and education.

In what might have been a first for usually dry monetary policy discussions, Yellen said that the opioid crisis is affecting the US economy, removing men in their prime from the workforce, sometimes permanently.

“Many individuals with less education are finding it difficult to be placed in jobs that are middle-income jobs,” Yellen said, a problem that “intensified during the recession.”

“Unfortunately, this is likely tied to the opioid crisis,” she said.

“We’ve even seen an increase in death rates due to deaths of despair, suicides, drugs,” something not seen in other economies, she said.

More than 33,000 people died in 2015 from opiate overdoses, including 20,000 from prescription drug overdoses, according to the latest figures from the US Centers for Disease Control.

“This is a very serious matter,” Yellen said.

While declining to offer specific policy prescriptions, Yellen said that some “distortions” in the US tax code also are holding back productivity growth.

“Appropriately designed tax reform could have favorable effect on productivity. Obviously it depends on the details,” she said.

Worker training, increasing public and private investment, and research and development also could boost the economy’s efficiency and “potential to grow,” Yellen said.

With the unemployment rate near its historic low at just 4.4 percent, Yellen said she expects wages to begin to rise, which in turn would push prices higher.

However, inflation remains below the Fed’s 2 percent target at 1.4 percent, a fact that has baffled economists given the strong labor market.

Yellen said it is too early to say inflation is on a slower track, especially since the rate has been held down by lower prices for cellphone service and prescription drugs, which were only temporary.

However, while the central bank expects to make gradual increases in the benchmark lending rate over time, she said that could change as more data comes in.