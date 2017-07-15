Staff writer, with agencies

ELECTRONICS

Largan, TSMC shares fall

Shares of smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) took a beating yesterday after the company a day earlier reported its gross margin for the second quarter fell 4.45 percentage points to 66.49 percent from a quarter earlier. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) also came under pressure after it on Wednesday gave lower-than-expected sales guidance of between US$8.12 billion and US$8.22 billion for the third quarter. TSMC said that sales for the second half of this year in US dollar terms are expected to grow 5 percent from the first half. Largan shares fell 3.09 percent to close at NT$5,170, while TSMC lost 0.75 percent to close at NT$213, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

MANUFACTURING

FPG to hold wage talks

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial group, yesterday said it would hold a second round of wage negotiations with its labor union on Monday next week in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township (麥寮) after a first round of talks last month failed to reach an agreement. The union last month demanded that the group increase wages for its employees by about 4.5 percent, but FPG only agreed to a 3.5 percent rise and NT$12,000 in allowances. Last year, the group raised wages for its employees by about 5.48 percent following negotiations with the union, which included a 3.5 percent rise in salaries and NT$12,000 in allowances.

BANKING

Ministry meets chairmen

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday reportedly met with chairmen of three state-owned banks including Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) to discuss the preferential 13 percent savings rate for retired employees. The ministry asked the banks to drop the rate to either 4 percent or 9 percent and assess the possible effects, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported. The ministry also asked the banks to submit reports next month and communicate further with their labor unions, the paper said. However, the two sides appeared to have different views on the subject, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Wi reports on buyback

Generic drugmaker TWi Pharmaceuticals Inc (安成藥) achieved nearly 95 percent of a planned share buyback scheme that ended yesterday. From May 15 to yesterday, TWi repurchased 4.764 million shares on the open market at an average of NT$87.01 per share for a total of about NT$414.52 million (US$13.63 million), it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. On May 12 TWi said it would buy back up to 5 million shares at between NT$70 and NT$100 per share. The repurchased shares would be canceled, it said.

ECONOMY

Fitch keeps China outlook

Fitch Ratings Ltd yesterday maintained its “A+” rating on China with a “stable” outlook, citing the strength of the nation’s external finances and macroeconomic record. Short-term growth prospects remain favorable, while economic policies have been effective in responding to an array of domestic and external pressures in the past year, Fitch said. Large and rising debt levels across the nonfinancial sector, combined with the low stand-alone credit quality of Fitch-rated banks in the financial system, remain the most significant risk factor for the sovereign rating, it said.