Home / Business
Sat, Jul 15, 2017 - Page 11　

US rules mooted to lure Hon Hai

AP, MADISON, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Senate’s top Republican said that the US Senate might have to pass a bill to help induce Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to bring a plant to the state.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康), is looking to build a display panel factory in the US, with several states in the running.

The lure of a US$7 billion plant that could employ as many as 10,000 people has already prompted US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan to make a pitch for his home state.

US Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that such a prize would be worth additional help.

“I can’t imagine [we] wouldn’t at some point, but I don’t know what it would look like,” Fitzgerald said of potential legislation.

Fitzgerald also told the newspaper that he attended a barbecue at Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s official residence this week at which Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) was a guest.

Fitzgerald’s spokeswoman, Myranda Tanck, told reporters that Fitzgerald was not available for interviews on Thursday afternoon, but confirmed his attendance at the barbecue and the possibility of legislation.

“We’re working with [Walker’s] administration on discussions about placement in Wisconsin,” Tanck said.

“We haven’t ruled out the legislature would take some action to facilitate a deal,” she said.

Gou has said it is considering Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana and Texas as manufacturing states with which the company hopes to work.

This story has been viewed 695 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top