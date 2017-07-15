US rules mooted to lure Hon Hai

AP, MADISON, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Senate’s top Republican said that the US Senate might have to pass a bill to help induce Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to bring a plant to the state.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康), is looking to build a display panel factory in the US, with several states in the running.

The lure of a US$7 billion plant that could employ as many as 10,000 people has already prompted US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan to make a pitch for his home state.

US Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that such a prize would be worth additional help.

“I can’t imagine [we] wouldn’t at some point, but I don’t know what it would look like,” Fitzgerald said of potential legislation.

Fitzgerald also told the newspaper that he attended a barbecue at Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s official residence this week at which Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) was a guest.

Fitzgerald’s spokeswoman, Myranda Tanck, told reporters that Fitzgerald was not available for interviews on Thursday afternoon, but confirmed his attendance at the barbecue and the possibility of legislation.

“We’re working with [Walker’s] administration on discussions about placement in Wisconsin,” Tanck said.

“We haven’t ruled out the legislature would take some action to facilitate a deal,” she said.

Gou has said it is considering Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana and Texas as manufacturing states with which the company hopes to work.