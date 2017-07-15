Insurance agents launch union in face of Web sales

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A nationwide insurance intermediaries’ union alliance is to be established on Monday, union leaders said yesterday, adding that it would push for formal hiring of intermediaries and negotiations over how Internet sales are offered and handled.

“We hope to establish a powerful representative body that can press the Financial Supervisory Commission [FSC] to craft a better environment to ensure our survival,” said Republic of China Insurance Union Alliance chairman Yan Ching-lung (嚴慶龍), who also serves as chairman of the Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) union.

CHANGE

“The overall environment and regulatory system are all changing rapidly and this is quickly affecting us,” he said, adding that intermediaries’ share of insurance sales had fallen to only 35 percent of the market in the face of competition from direct sales via banks and the Internet.

“Over the past 20 years and especially over the past five or six, we have seen our space continually squeezed and replaced as a result of the government and insurance companies’ new policies,” Nan Shan union deputy chairman Chiu Chun-chi (邱俊祺) said.

“Internet policies can be discounted — but we are forbidden from offering similar discounts at pain of losing our licenses,” he said. “However, whenever a problem occurs, we are still expected to provide help without any compensation to the holders of the policies we did not sell.”

LOBBYING

Insurance companies have been able to influence regulatory policy through their industrial association, which the FSC charged with crafting the regulatory guidelines for insurance intermediaries, he said, adding that appeals against companies’ disciplinary actions are referred to a board staffed by the industry association.

Yan said union members hope the alliance could force companies to engage in collective bargaining on the subject of online direct-to-consumer sales and would lobby for regulatory changes to incentivize companies to formally hire intermediaries, rather than treating them as contractors.

The Republic of China Insurance Union Alliance has already reached the government-set threshold of membership from at least a third of the nation’s insurance unions and representing at least half of all counties and cities, Yan said, adding that it is to be formally established on Monday.

More than 80,000 insurance intermediaries are members of unions that are joining the alliance, out of a national total of 280,000, he said.