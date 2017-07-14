Pakistan’s MSCI inclusion disappoints local market

Bloomberg

An entry into MSCI Inc.’s indices is generally seen as a boost for a stock market, as it opens up a country to international investors and enhances its financial credibility.

It has not turned out that way for Pakistan, where the benchmark KSE100 Index has plunged 10 percent since the start of last month, when the nation was elevated from frontier to emerging market.

The index soared to a record high in May in the run-up to the change, but has since dropped 17 percent. By comparison, stocks in another of Asia’s long-term cheaper markets, South Korea, stand at an all-time high.

Uncertainty created by the political crisis surrounding Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is seen as a major factor for the rally fizzling out.

Fund manager Asia Frontier Capital (AFC) said another cause has been the reaction of local investors to the weight given to Pakistan in MSCI’s emerging markets index.

Investors bought large-cap stocks expected to make it into the index before the upgrade in the hope of selling them to emerging market funds, AFC said in its latest report.

However, Pakistan received only a 0.1 percent weight in the gauge rather than the expected 0.15 percent, which led to lower than anticipated foreign inflows from June 1.

Global funds have since bought a net US$850,000 of local shares, data by National Clearing Company of Pakistan Ltd show.

As a result, investors pared their positions in the large caps. The six companies admitted by MSCI, which account for about 29 percent of the KSE100 Index, saw substantial losses in the weeks after inclusion.

On Tuesday, the gauge in Karachi slid the most in more than eight years after a probe into Sharif’s wealth said it found evidence of possible corruption. That is a turnaround from last year, when the index was Asia’s biggest gainer.

“The current political and macro issues are clouding out the more positive longer-term trends in Pakistan backed by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, an improving security situation and a large under-penetrated consumer market,” the AFC report said.

The Supreme Court is due to review findings that Sharif was unable to account for the disparity between his wealth and known sources of income, and will convene a hearing on Monday. If the court accepts the charges, it may lead to Sharif’s resignation or removal from power.