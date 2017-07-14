Staff writer, with CNA

TRADE

Investments in Indonesia rise

Investments in Indonesia have grown rapidly as the New Southbound Policy begins to take hold, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Investments in the first quarter of this year alone reached US$224 million, outpacing last year’s annual total, the ministry said. Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) attributed the rise to more frequent investment forums and discussion events, which has helped companies on both sides overcome a variety of barriers. Indonesia is the nation’s second-most popular investment destination in Southeast Asia, with inflows creating more than 100,000 jobs there, Wang said.

ELECTRONICS

HTC reacts to lawsuit

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it has contacted its smartphone supply chains worldwide to make sure that its operations and consumers will not be affected by a Nichia Corp lawsuit. The filing came after the Japanese LED firm said it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany against HTC, its subsidiary in Germany and e-commerce platform operator Digital River Ireland Ltd over the HTC U Ultra smartphone. Nichia claims that the HTC U Ultra, which features white LED products, infringes on Nichia’s YAG patent. HTC said it always respects intellectual property rights.

FINANCE

CDFH rating unchanged

Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday kept its credit rating for China Development Financial Holding Corp (CDFH, 中華開發金控) unchanged, saying that its plan to buy a 25.33 percent stake in China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽保險) might not weaken its credit profile. “The purchase will have a minimal impact on its credit profile, but will broaden its business scope,” the local arm of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report. China Development Financial could deem China Life as a subsidiary after the acquisition, Taiwan Ratings said. The ratings firm also stood by its “stable” credit outlook for China Development Financial, saying the acquisition might not alter its business model much.

CRIME

Credit card fraud surges

The National Credit Card Center (聯合信用卡中心) yesterday said that credit card fraud last year surged 55 percent annually to NT$1.27 billion (US$41.8 million). Leaks of credit card numbers stored on online and television shopping platforms accounted for 88.7 percent of credit card fraud, followed by counterfeit cards and lost or stolen cards, the center said. It said that multiple purchases of less than NT$1,000 are made using stolen cards to avoid cardholders receiving automated notifications. People should ask banks to send notifications on all unusual purchases, as well as use one-time passwords, it said.

SHOEMAKERS

Feng Tay profit falls

Feng Tay Enterprise Co (豐泰鞋業) on Wednesday posted net profit of NT$1.92 billion for the first half of this year, a 16.8 percent annual decline, dragged down by a strong New Taiwan dollar. The figure translated into earnings per share of NT$2.88, down from NT$3.46 a year earlier, the company said in a statement. In the first six months of the year, the firm sold 49.5 million pairs of shoes, a 2.8 percent increase from same period last year, data showed. Feng Tay forecast that its shoe sales for this quarter would grow 16 percent year-on-year and 3 percent quarter-on-quarter to 26 million pairs.