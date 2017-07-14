Presale housing market still in fall

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Presale housing projects totaled NT$351.53 billion (US$11.57 billion) in northern Taiwan in the first half of the year, a decrease of 19 percent from the same period last year, as developers and builders seek to reduce inventory and refrain from expansion, despite an improving economy, the Chinese-language Housing Monthly said yesterday.

“By slowing the launches of presale projects, builders and developers aim to ease price correction pressures on their newly completed buildings,” Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said by telephone.

There remains a price gap of up to 15 percent between buyers and sellers, but the supply side is unwilling to concede, as the market for existing homes has seen a marked rebound this year and authorities have supported builders, Ho said.

In Taipei, where authorities impose holding costs on owners of more than one home, has reduced the so-called “property hoarding tax” from 3.6 percent to 1.5 percent.

However, the cut would not help spur buyers’ interest, but would allow builders and developers to save on tax, making them less willing to lower prices, Ho said.

The decline is broad-based except for Yilan County, where presale projects increased 37.5 percent year-on-year to NT$12.49 billion in the first six months, as housing prices held relatively firm and people are moving there, Ho said.

Keelung saw the steepest fall, at 78 percent, the magazine said.

Drastic swings in the volume of presale housing projects are common in Keelung, due to its relatively small market , Ho said.

The situation was less gloomy in and around Taipei.

Presale projects dropped 8.4 percent to NT$84.87 billion in Taipei in the first half and fell 7.5 percent to NT$158.89 billion in New Taipei City, the report said.