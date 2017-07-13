Agencies

GAMBLING

Crown Resorts staff freed

China yesterday released 10 employees of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd, the first of 16 who were detained in October last year and sentenced last month for illegally promoting gambling by organizing gambling tours. A court jailed the 16, including three Australians, for nine to 10 months, backdated to their October detention. Four people, including two Australians, emerged from a Shanghai detention facility accompanied by family members and security officials. They left immediately in cars without speaking to media.

Six more were released from a second facility in the city, said a man who identified himself as a lawyer for the families and who declined to give his name. Crown head of international VIP gambling Jason O’Connor is to be released on Aug. 12 along with the three remaining employees, a relative of one defendant said.

ENERGY

Adnoc planning IPO

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc) is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its service stations unit and might seek as much as US$14 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company might appoint investment banks for the share sale, likely to be on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified. The unit might ultimately fetch a value of about US$10 billion and raise up to US$3 billion from a listing, another person said. No final decisions have been made and Adnoc might also decide not to pursue an IPO, they said. IPOs in the region might be headed for a revival as countries work to make themselves less dependent on oil.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple open China datacenter

Apple Inc is to establish its first data center in China in cooperation with the Guizhou provincial government to speed up services such as iCloud for local users and abide by laws that require global companies to store information within the country. The new facility, which is to be entirely driven by renewable energy, is to be built and run on the Cloud Big Data, Apple said in a messaged statement. Apple aims to migrate Chinese users’ information, now stored elsewhere, to the new facility in coming months, it said in a messaged statement. The data center was partly driven by new measures that bolster control over the collection and movement of Chinese users’ data and can also grant the government unprecedented access to foreign companies’ technology. Forcing companies to store information within the country has already led some to tap cloud computing providers with more local server capacity.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota to fund start-ups

Toyota Motor Corp wants to smooth the oft-bumpy ride for start-up companies and maybe find a few gems to acquire by forming a new venture capital business that would invest about US$100 million. Toyota AI Ventures is to seek companies that are taking on challenging research also being pursued by Toyota Research Institute, the automaker’s artificial intelligence and robotics research and development unit. The first three companies to receive financing are a maker of cameras that monitor drivers and roads, a creator of autonomous car-mapping algorithms and a developer of robotic companions for the elderly.