Staff writer, with CNA

BONDS

French ‘green bonds’ debut

The first tranche of US$120 million in “green bonds” issued by France-based Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank was yesterday listed on the over-the-counter market, adding to the global visibility of Taiwan’s bond market, the Taipei Exchange said. The bonds, which fund environmentally friendly projects, have a maturity of five years with a coupon rate of 2.64 percent. The French lender said it is upbeat about renewable energy development in Taiwan and plans to issue additional green bonds to participate in the government’s “green” energy efforts. It added that it hopes to work with Taiwanese bond underwriters to push for more listings of green bonds issued by other foreign companies on the market.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NT dollar rises to NT$30.490

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.103 to close at NT$30.490 as the greenback was hit by concerns about investigations into ties between US President Donald Trump’s administration and Russia, dealers said. Selling in the US dollar on the local foreign exchange market also reflected the strength of other regional currencies, while continued foreign institutional buying on the local equity market added downward pressure on the greenback, the dealers added. Foreign institutional investors yesterday bought a net NT$3.04 billion of shares on the main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Taiwan to fall behind: SEMI

Taiwan will likely fall behind South Korea and China to become the world’s third-largest semiconductor equipment market next year as its rivals build up their IC sectors, a report released yesterday by global industrial association SEMI showed. The trade group forecast that South Korea is likely to replace Taiwan as the world’s largest IC equipment market this year on nearly 70 percent growth in equipment purchases. China is then expected to unseat Taiwan as the second-largest IC equipment market next year, the report said. Last year, IC equipment sales in Taiwan totaled US$12.23 billion, making it the world’s largest semiconductor equipment market for the fifth consecutive year, ahead of South Korea at US$7.69 billion and China on US$6.46 billion, the report said. However, Taiwan’s IC equipment purchases are expected to grow only 4.09 percent annually to US$12.73 billion, while South Korea’s purchases are expected to soar 68.7 percent year-on-year to US$12.97 billion.

STOCK MARKETS

TAIEX cautiously edges up

Local shares yesterday closed slightly higher as sentiment turned cautious ahead of investor conferences scheduled for today for two tech heavyweights, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光), dealers said. Largan yesterday continued trending up, rising 2.74 percent to close at a record high of NT$5,430, lending support to the electronics sector, as well as the broader market, the dealers said. The stock soared 3.83 percent a day earlier. The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed up 5.11 points, or 0.05 percent, at 10,420.68, after moving between 10,393.54 and 10,450.87 on turnover of NT$109.71 billion.