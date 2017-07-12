Agencies

PUBLISHING

Penguin stake sale agreed

Pearson PLC agreed to sell a 22 percent stake in Penguin Random House to its partner in the publishing unit, majority owner Bertelsmann SE, for about US$1 billion to strengthen its balance sheet. After the sale, Pearson is to return about ￡300 million (US$387.3 million) of surplus capital to shareholders through a share buyback while keeping a 25 percent stake in the iconic book publisher, Pearson said in an e-mailed statement. The transaction values Penguin Random House at an enterprise value of US$3.55 billion.

retail

Abercrombie off the market

Abercrombie & Fitch is no longer up for sale, a development that is not sitting well with investors hoping for a white knight to rescue the struggling retailer. Abercrombie said in May, after closing dozens of underperforming stores, that it was in talks with several parties about a potential deal. However, the company on Monday said that it has ended all such negotiations. The company’s shares on Monday sank 21.1 percent, closing at US$9.59.

INTERNET

Amazon to add jobs

Amazon.com Inc said it plans to add 900 jobs at a Boston office that is to open in spring next year. The online retail company on Monday said that it has signed a lease for a 14,000m2 space in a building along Fort Point Channel. It plans to hire people to work on its Alexa voice-activated technology, logistics and other business lines. Amazon has space in the Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood and in Cambridge’s Kendall Square neighborhood.

MACROECONOMICS

Philippine deficit biggest yet

The Philippines posted its biggest trade deficit since data became available, fueled by a rapidly expanding economy. The trade gap widened to US$2.8 billion in May, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a statement on Tuesday. That is the highest since at least January 1980. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of nine economists was for a US$1.5 billion shortfall. Exports rose 14 percent from a year ago to US$5.5 billion; imports jumped 17 percent to US$8.2 billion.

LUXURY GOODS

LVMH unveils smartwatch

Louis Vuitton plans to sell a smartwatch for travelers starting at US$2,450 as parent company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE enlists the 163-year-old French suitcase and fashion brand to broaden its fight against the Apple Watch. The Tambour Horizon offers flight information and city guides for seven destinations, the company said in a statement. It is modeled after the mechanical Tambour line and is the first Android Wear smartwatch that functions in China.

FINANCE

CompareAsia secures funds

CompareAsiaGroup, an online personal finance marketplace backed by Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, has secured US$50 million in new funding from investors led by the World Bank’s International Finance Corp. Other backers in the Series B round included Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (阿里巴巴創業者基金), the Chinese e-commerce giant’s non-profit start-up sponsorship outfit, SBI Group (動力生技) and H&Q Utrust, the company said in a statement. Existing investors including the Goldman fund, Nova Founders Capital, ACE & Co and Route 66 Ventures also took part in the fundraising.