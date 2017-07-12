Staff writer, with CNA

TAXES

Revenue rises 9.9 percent

The national treasury last month collected NT$490.8 billion (US$16.04 billion) in tax revenue, an increase of 9.9 percent from a year earlier, attributable mainly to greater tobacco and house levies, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Health and welfare taxes totaled NT$7.4 billion, more than double the level a year earlier, as smokers bought more cigarettes amid fears of price hikes after tax increases to sponsor long-term care services, the ministry said. In the first half of this year, tax revenue totaled NT$1.25 trillion, a 1.5 percent increase from the same period last year that surpassed the target by 6.8 percent, it added.

SOLAR ENERGY

Giga Solar ends buyback

Giga Solar Materials Corp (碩禾), a photovoltaic conductive paste maker, achieved just 50 percent of a planned share buyback scheme that ended yesterday. The company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that between May 16 and Monday it repurchased 750,000 shares on the open market at an average of NT$279.43 per share for a total of about NT$209 million. Giga Solar in May said it would buy back up to 1.5 million shares at between NT$240 to NT$350 per share, which were to be distributed to employees. The company attributed the lower-than-expected result to an unclear industry outlook and considerations on the firm’s fund management.

SMARTPHONES

Asustek mum on Gong rumor

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday declined to comment on rumors that it plans to hire 38-year-old South Korean actor Gong Yoo as its spokesperson for a marketing campaign to be launched later this month. Local media reported that Asustek plans to spend up to NT$60 million to have Gong — who has risen to popularity across Asia through leading roles in the hit film Train to Busan and TV drama Guardian: the Lonely and Great God — become its principal promoter for the ZenFone 4 smartphone. Asustek declined to comment, but said there would be no changes to the planned launch of the new handset later this month.

MANUFACTURING

Largan shares get boost

Largan Precision Co (大立光), the world’s leading camera lens supplier for handsets, yesterday saw its shares hit another record high, as investors expect Apple Inc’s next-generation iPhones to boost its shipments in the second half of the year. Shares gained 3.83 percent to close at NT$5,285 after hitting an intraday high of NT$5,325 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, where the TAIEX ended up 1.22 percent at 10,415.57. The closing price and intraday high were both records for Largan. The company is scheduled to hold its quarterly earnings conference tomorrow to shed light on its outlook for this quarter.

TRADE

Tianjin show nets deals

A trade fair featuring Taiwanese brands has concluded in northern Tianjin, China, with exhibitors in talks for potential licensing deals worth up to 1.8 billion yuan (US$264.68 million), the General Chamber of Commerce said yesterday. More than 800 Taiwanese brands were represented at the four-day fair organized by the chamber and the Tianjin city government. A total of 600 million yuan in sales of products on display were concluded during the show, while more than 250 Taiwanese exhibitors are in negotiations to license their brands or knowledge to Chinese entrepreneurs, the chamber said.