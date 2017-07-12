Eclat quarterly sales up on rising client demand

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Textile and garment manufacturer Eclat Textile Co (儒鴻) reported that sales last quarter edged up 1.9 percent annually to NT$5.94 billion (US$194.2 million) due to improving customer demand, ending four consecutive quarters of decline.

The figure also translated into a 15.4 percent increase from the previous quarter, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

The company attributed the pickup in sales last quarter to improving demand since May, saying that sales last month surged 10.7 percent to NT$2.16 billion from a year earlier.

From January through last month, cumulative revenue totaled NT$11.09 billion, a 2.9 percent decrease from the same period last year, company data showed.

Eclat forecast that sales will grow further over the next two quarters, as its major clients have almost finished inventory digestion.

The firm counts major global brands such as Nike Inc, Under Armour Inc and Lululemon Athletica Inc among its top clients.

It forecast that the addition of five new brand customers — focusing on functional and outdoor products — will further stimulate sales this year.

In a bid to secure more orders of high-margin products, Eclat plans to begin construction of a new plant for digital textile printing in Taiwan or Vietnam next month.

The new facility is expected to start production in the second quarter of next year, with a target capacity of 2 million yards (1,828.8km) of digital textile products per month, the firm said.

Separately, Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) reported sales of NT$1.92 billion for last quarter, a 14.7 percent decrease from the same period last year, as some major clients chose to place large orders this quarter rather than last quarter.

Quang Viet — which makes high-end down jackets for global sportswear and functional clothing brands — said sales would grow significantly in the second half of the year on the back of the high-season effect.

Third-quarter sales could contribute nearly 50 percent of this year’s total sales, the firm said.