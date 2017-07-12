London’s iconic black cab adapting to electric future

Bloomberg

Hundreds of London’s black cabs are to start appearing on the roads of Amsterdam next year, powered by batteries instead of diesel, marking the first international sale for Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd’s (吉利汽車) new electric taxi.

Rotterdam Mobility Center (RMC) agreed to a 225-vehicle deal for the new all-electric taxi that meets new pollution rules in the Dutch capital.

They are to be delivered from a factory near Coventry, England, in the first quarter of next year, the companies said yesterday.

The sale marks a new phase for London Taxi Co (LTC), which is planning to expand its reach beyond the UK with its new battery-powered model called the TX that was designed in Barcelona, Spain, and unveiled yesterday.

From September, LTC is to be renamed London EV Co (LEVC) to reflect the ￡325 million (US$419.8 million) electrification investment by its Chinese owner, Geely.

The cab’s trademark turning circle and roomy interior suits the narrow streets of Amsterdam, as well as requirements for wheelchair users, RMC director of services Albert Donlou said in an interview.

Designers were keen to ensure the “face” of the new cab conveyed a message that the driver was reliable and serious, yet friendly, and was neither too cute nor too aggressive or retro, Geely Design Barcelona managing director David Ancona said.

Geely wants to tap into the global market for low-emission vehicles.

More than half of new cars sold globally would come with a plug by 2040, led by cities in Europe, China and the US, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

“The launch of LEVC marks Britain’s leadership as a first mover in creating the world’s only dedicated electric vehicle company for the urban commercial market,” LTC CEO Chris Gubbey said in a statement.

LTC unveiled the first version of the new cab, named the TX. It retains key elements of the classic model, including doors that open 90° backward, and it is powered by a battery and a small gasoline generator, known as a range extender.

That allows a driver to travel from London to Edinburgh, or even Paris, without needing to refuel, the statement said.

The price of the TX is to be announced on Aug. 1, when order books open for individual drivers, an LTC spokesman said by e-mail.

The new taxi is to go on sale in London in the fourth quarter, and in the first quarter of next year in the rest of the world.