Agencies

EQUITIES

Tech issues stop trading

India’s largest exchange yesterday resumed trading in its stock and equity derivatives markets after keeping traders on tenterhooks for about three hours with conflicting messages about what time operations would resume. Issues at the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd started early, when traders were unable to execute trades at its venue and prices were not updating, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services founder Arun Kejriwal said. The bourse shut both the cash and derivatives segments at 9:55am and said premarket trading would resume at 10:45am. Technical issues persisted, forcing it to delay the restart to 11am before finally restarting at 12:30pm. A pricing display issue was still being addressed, an exchange spokeswoman said.

ENERGY

ADNOC mulls joint ventures

The United Arab Emirates’ main state oil company yesterday said that it was seeking to create joint ventures with international investors and was considering floating shares in some of its businesses in an effort to raise billions of dollars. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said the plans would include expanding its drilling operations, creating a new “energy infrastructure venture” and further opening up its refinery and petrochemical operations to outside investors. The company said it was considering an initial public offering for minority stakes in some related services businesses, though it ruled out floating shares in the overall company for now. That is to remain owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Abu Dhabi holds the bulk of the oil wealth in the seven-state Emirates federation. In October last year, it announced plans to combine two major offshore divisions to streamline its operations amid a slump in oil prices.

ENERGY

Shell spends on renewables

Royal Dutch Shell PLC plans to spend as much as US$1 billion a year on its New Energies division as the transition toward renewable power and electric cars accelerates. “In some parts of the world we are beginning to see battery-electric cars starting to gain consumer acceptance,” while wind and solar costs are falling fast, Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a speech in Istanbul yesterday. “All of this is good news for the world and must accelerate,” while still offering opportunities for producers of fossil fuels. Shell sees opportunities in hydrogen fuel-cells, liquefied natural gas and next-generation biofuels for air travel, shipping and heavy freight — areas of transport for which batteries are not adequate. The intermittent nature of wind and solar energy means power plants fired by natural gas would have a long-term role, Van Beurden said.

TRADE

German surplus expands

Germany’s trade surplus widened in May, official data showed yesterday, just days after a stormy G20 summit that saw clashes with the US over protectionism. Exports from Europe’s largest economy grew 1.4 percent compared with April adjusting for seasonal effects, reaching 107.9 billion euros, according to federal statistics office Destatis. With exports gaining 1.2 percent to reach 87.6 billion euros, Germany’s trade surplus grew to 20.3 billion euros in May, compared with 19.7 billion euros in April, and were 14.1 percent higher than in May last year. The surplus is a major source of tension between Germany and historically close allies in the US and the EU.