Quanta reports its highest monthly revenue this year

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), the world’s leading contract notebook computer manufacturer, yesterday reported revenue of NT$91.86 billion (US$3 billion) for last month, its highest monthly result of this year, driven by strong demand from notebook clients.

The figure represents an annual growth of 32.3 percent from last year’s NT$69.44 billion and a monthly increase of 23.6 percent from May’s NT$74.31 billion, Quanta’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

“The performance was mainly due to Quanta’s US notebook clients who placed robust shipments orders for consumer notebooks last month, as part of’ ‘back-to-school’ preparations,” a Quanta investor relations official said by telephone.

The company shipped 4.3 million notebooks last month, which brought total shipments last quarter to 10.6 million units, climbing by 15.21 percent from the previous quarter’s 9.2 million notebooks, the official said.

Accumulated revenue in the April to June quarter totaled NT$235.36 billion, which climbed 3.26 percent from the previous quarter’s NT$227.91 billion, the company’s data showed.

In the first six months of this year, Quanta’s revenues surged 14.4 percent to NT$463.28 billion from the same time last year’s NT$405.03 billion, the data showed.

Quanta chairman Barry Lam (林百里) in May told reporters that he has seen the notebook industry regain momentum this year, as consumers gradually recognized the product’s irreplaceable productivity capability compared with other electronic devices, such as tablets and smartphones.

Contract notebook maker Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday also reported double-digit percentage annual growth in revenues, mainly due to strong notebook shipments demand.

Wistron manufactures a wide range of electronic products, such as desktop computers, monitors and TVs. It is also an assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones.

Wistron’s revenue jumped 29.15 percent year-on-year to NT$69.8 billion last month, its sixth consecutive month of double-digit percentage annual growth, the company’s data showed.

Wistron’s quarterly revenues totaled NT$193.34 billion, which is 31.86 percent higher than the NT$146.62 billion made over the same period last year and 14.8 percent higher than the previous quarter’s NT$168.4 billion, the data showed.

Wistron said it shipped 4.9 million notebooks last quarter, increasing by 6.52 percent from last year’s 4.6 million units and 8.88 percent from the previous quarter’s 4.5 million notebooks.

Wistron said it foresees overall shipments this quarter, including notebooks, desktop PCs, monitors, servers and TVs, to be flat from the April to June period, as many of products are encountering product transition this month and next month before new product launches in September.