Agencies

FINANCE

BOE’s Hogg hinted Visa CEO

Charlotte Hogg, who resigned as the Bank of England’s (BOE) deputy governor in March over concerns about a potential conflict of interest, is in talks to take over as chief executive at Visa Europe, Sky News reported on Saturday. Hogg, who was one of BOE Governor Mark Carney’s most trusted lieutenants, stepped down following criticism by lawmakers that her role was untenable because her brother was responsible for guiding Barclays’ response to bank regulation, which is overseen by the BOE. Sky, citing an unnamed source close to the central bank, said Visa Europe had held preliminary talks with the central bank about the implications of Hogg taking on the job as its chief executive. A Visa Europe spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

AUTOMOTIVE

Continental flanges probed

US safety regulators are trying to track down gas tank flanges that can crack and cause fuel leaks on what could be millions of cars and trucks. The government began investigating parts made by German supplier Continental AG after the company filed recall documents this week saying the flanges could be defective. Documents posted on Friday say Continental sold the flanges to 11 automakers and five parts companies. The polymer flanges cover openings in the fuel tank. If they leak, that increases the risk of fire. Volkswagen AG, Porsche and Audi already have recalled nearly a half-million vehicles due to the problem. With other automakers possibly involved, Continental’s recall could spread to millions of vehicles.

REAL-ESTATE

Ashkenazy buys hotel

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp, the US real-estate investor that recently bought a stake in New York’s Plaza Hotel, said that it has acquired the Grosvenor House hotel in London, helping resolve an imbroglio that kept ownership of the famed properties in limbo for three years. Terms of the purchase, announced on Friday, have not been disclosed. The Grosvenor House acquisition “reflects a continued aggressive focus” on buying an additional 2 billion euros (US$2.3 billion) of “global iconic assets” over the next two years, New York-based Ashkenazy said in a statement. The Grosvenor House opened in 1929 on Park Lane in the Mayfair neighborhood, one of London’s poshest. Ashkenazy’s other holdings include Union Station in Washington, Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, and 625 Madison Avenue in New York. The firm has assets valued at more than US$10 billion with a focus on retail, hotel, office and residential properties, according to the statement.

MINING

Iron ore predicted to plunge

Iron ore could sink back below US$50 a tonne next year as global supply expands and demand moderates in China, according to Australia, the biggest exporter, which released its revised outlook just hours before the country’s largest port reported record shipments for last month. The raw material would average US$49.10 next year, 4.8 percent below a previous estimate, and hold near that level in 2019, the Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science estimated in a regular quarterly report on Friday. Prices are seen at US$62.40 this year, bolstered by demand from China’s steel sector before easing over the next two years, according to the forecaster. The department’s projections add to warnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc that increasing supply from low-cost miners would probably hurt prices.