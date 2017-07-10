Staff writer

ACQUISTIONS

CDFHC targets China Life

China Development Financial Holding Corp’s (CDFHC, 中華開發金控) board on Friday approved a plan to acquire a 25.33 percent stake in Taipei-based China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) at NT$35 per share, the company said. The offer represents a 17.3 percent premium over China Life’s average closing price for the past 20 days, China Development Financial spokesman Eddy Chang (張立人) said at a news conference. The firm plans to purchase 880 million China Life shares on the open market and expects to close the NT$30.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) deal in September at the earliest, Chang said.

FINANCE

FSC approves SinoPac deal

SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控) on Friday said it obtained the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) approval to sell SinoPac Bancorp to Cathay General Bancorp in the US. SinoPac Bancorp is the US subsidiary of Bank SinoPac Co (永豐銀行) and the parent company of Far East National Bank (遠東國民銀行). The NASDAQ-listed Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank.

PATENTS

Heraeus’ case dismissed

Germany’s Heraeus Group on Friday confirmed a long-running patent infringement case against Giga Solar Materials Corp (碩禾) was last week dismissed by Taiwan’s Intellectual Property Court, but Heraeus, the world’s largest supplier of silver photovoltaic conductive paste, said in a statement that it is considering appealing. The ruling relates to a complaint lodged by Heraeus in June 2015 regarding patents for a central technical component in the production of metallization pastes. Giga Solar on Friday said it welcomes the court’s ruling and expects stable orders for the company.