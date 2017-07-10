Fuel prices to rise today for second week in a row

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it is raising fuel prices for the second consecutive week, starting today.

The state-run refiner said prices for gasoline are to rise by NT$0.4 per liter and diesel products by NT$0.5 per liter, as global crude oil prices rose last week, driven by the declining number of active oil rigs in the US and recovering sentiment in the global oil market.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week grew US$1.74 per barrel to US$47.7.

With the New Taiwan dollar depreciating NT$0.151 against the US dollar last week, the refiner’s weighted oil price formula increased 3.44 percent, CPC said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) made a similar announcement on Saturday.