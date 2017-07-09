European stocks stable as utilities balance energy

Bloomberg

European stocks ended the session little changed on Friday as a rally in utilities and technology shares outweighed a renewed selloff in the energy sector.

The STOXX Europe 600 slipped less than 0.1 percent to close at 380 points, little changed from last week’s 379. Energy shares fell to their lowest level since November last year, while utilities and technology shares added at least 0.5 percent.

The benchmark index trimmed its losses following stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs data.

The gauge is still down 4.1 percent from its high in May.

Data showed the US economy added 222,000 jobs last month, more than forecast, while the jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent from a previous 16-year low.

Both are indicators that the labor market remains healthy and should support continued increases in consumer spending.

Centrica PLC rallied 2.9 percent, leading utilities higher, after a report the UK utility has attracted the interest of a few bidders.

The STOXX 600 oil and gas sector index fell 1.2 percent, tracking a drop in crude oil prices.

Media stocks fell the most in the index.

Exane analysts wrote in a note that most broadcasters are set to cut their advertising guidance for this year in the coming weeks as digital disruption progresses.