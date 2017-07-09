‘The Venezuelan factor’ — entrepreneurs adapt to nation in crisis

By Andreina Aponte and Frank Jack Daniel / Reuters, CARACAS

Unfazed by Venezuela’s political unrest, devastated economy and ranking as one of the world’s worst places to do business, Johel Fernandez two years ago started making sweatshirts emblazoned with icons of Caracas for online customers overseas.

Fernandez, 22, is part of a small group of young businesspeople finding opportunities in Venezuela’s crisis, building companies in their neighborhoods at a time when many peers are seeking their fortunes abroad.

“Right now there is a movement of entrepreneurs who have decided: ‘We are not going anywhere.’ Venezuela will always be our center of operations,” said Fernandez, who markets his products with the slogan “Made with love in Caracas.”

Working out of a cramped basement workshop, Fernandez’s company, Simple Clothing, is tiny, selling a few dozen articles per month to the US, Spain and Britain.

However, the foreign currency earned goes a long way in a country where many professionals make less than US$40 per month.

Triple-digit inflation, a recession the central bank said shrank the economy almost by a fifth last year and chronic shortages mean socialist-run Venezuela is not the first place that springs to mind to start a company.

The World Bank lists it the fourth-hardest place to do business among 190 countries, ranked between Libya and war-ravaged South Sudan. It takes an average of 230 days to open a Venezuelan business and just six in neighboring Colombia.

Fernandez’s designs of the capital’s metro map, its shanty towns and the country’s favorite candy brands are popular among the growing diaspora of Venezuelans.

He has opened his production to other designers to help them earn hard currency and ride out the recession.

Like other young businesspeople he sees running a business as a way of helping Venezuela survive its decline.

There are even some upsides in the topsy-turvy economy.

Simple Clothing’s individualized export business is viable in part because distortions created by multiple currency and price controls make the cost of sending a package abroad much lower than in nearby countries.

“Shipping from Venezuela is currently super cheap and it is something we can offer our clients,” Fernandez said. “We can send it at no extra cost to them.”

For example, to send a small package to Spain from Venezuela by FedEx Corp costs just US$1.50 at Venezuela’s widely used black-market rate.

It would cost US$56 to send the same package from Mexico, more than the US$36 Fernandez sells his sweatshirts for. In bolivars, his clothes are unaffordable for most Venezuelans at home.

Fifteen seamstresses work by contract for specific orders, giving the company flexibility to adapt to occasional scarcity of the right cloth, as well as riots that force them to shutter up several times per week. The flexible hours also give workers time to scour supermarkets for food.

What Fernandez calls “the Venezuelan factor” means orders are occasionally late.

One of the couriers Fernandez uses, DHL Worldwide Express Inc, last month postponed flights to and from Venezuela indefinitely.

DHL did not give a reason, but several airlines have stopped flying to Venezuela because they are unable to repatriate earnings.

Despite the challenges, Wayra, a start-up accelerator run by Spain’s Telefonica S.A., has helped set up 45 tech-oriented companies in Venezuela over five years.