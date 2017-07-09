Agencies

BRAZIL

First price drop in 11 years

Consumer prices last month fell for the first time in more than a decade, which might prompt the central bank to speed up rate cuts to spur economic activity. The inflation rate turned negative, with consumer prices contracting by 0.23 percent last month compared with May, state statistics institute IBGE said. That was the first overall price drop since 2006 and followed a steady monthly decline in inflation this year. The fall was driven by lower food, housing and transport prices, the institute said. Brazilian inflation had hit 10.67 percent at the end of 2015 and 6.29 percent last year.

MEXICO

Inflation on the rise

Inflation last month rose to its highest level in more than eight years to an annual rate of 6.3 percent, the National Statistics Institute reported on Friday. Consumer prices have risen sharply since the start of the year, a trend driven by higher energy prices and a weak peso against the US dollar. The annual inflation rate registered last month was the highest since December 2008 when it hit 6.53 percent. The annual rate remained below the government target of 3 percent until September last year when it began spurting upward.

ENERGY

Petrobras begins asset sale

Brazil’s state-owned oil company has initiated the sale of assets in Paraguay. Petrobras wants to sell its full equity stake in three subsidiaries based in the neighboring nation, the company said on Friday in a securities filing posted on its Web site. The three subsidiaries distribute and sell fuel, liquefied petroleum gas and lubricants. They also operate 197 service stations and 113 convenience stores. The company is also present in Paraguay’s aviation sector, with operations in three airports.

CONSTRUCTION

Argentina bans Odebrecht

Argentina on Friday banned embattled Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht from bidding on public works projects in the country for a year due to investigations of bribes the company paid there and elsewhere. The announcement published in the government’s official bulletin also cites corruption and money laundering cases in Brazil and other nations that have led to prison sentences, admission of guilt and clemency pleas by company executives. The company said it was evaluating the decision and would make sure its rights are preserved.

ITALY

Telecom CEO seeks exit

Telecom Italia SpA chief executive officer Flavio Cattaneo is negotiating a possible exit from the company after increased tensions with top shareholder Vivendi SA, people familiar with the matter said. Concerned that he can no longer manage the nation’s largest telecom the way he wants, Cattaneo does not want to risk tarnishing his image and reputation by staying, the people said, adding that Vivendi is unhappy with politically charged comments by Cattaneo that did not meet the company’s standards. Cattaneo might leave Telecom Italia after reporting results for the first half of the year on July 27, two of the people said. A spokesman for Milan-based Telecom Italia denied there were tensions between Cattaneo and Vivendi. A spokesman for Vivendi also denied any strain in the relationship.