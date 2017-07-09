EU, US, China threaten a trade war over steel

AFP, HAMBURG, Germany

While battles between police and protesters smoldered outside, EU, US and Chinese leaders appeared close to a trade war cliff edge at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

“We are already hearing that some parties are considering introducing protective measures against steel imports in the near future. If this does happen, the EU will know how to respond appropriately,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said before talks began on Friday.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to slap tariffs on steel imports to protect US industry and Washington could start levying the charges as soon as Thursday.

Customs duties on certain steel pipes alone would affect imports to the US worth US$152.6 million last year. Germany (US$38.8 million) and China (US$29.4 million) accounted for the biggest shares, followed by Switzerland, India, South Korea and Italy.

For its part, the EU has taken measures against some Chinese steel products, arguing that the government is providing unfair subsidies to manufacturers and distorting the market.

Washington’s steel threats have raised hackles in Europe, pushing trade disputes to the top of the agenda as heads of leading industrialized and emerging nations gathered for the G20.

The event usually ends with a joint communique setting out how leaders are to cooperate on issues including global free trade, but details of the wording remained under intense negotiation on Friday.

“Europe can’t be placed on the same level with unfair competition practices we don’t engage in” like China’s, the French president’s office said, vowing a “very speedy” reaction if the US targets the continent’s exports.

EU leaders have quickly cobbled together a list of US products they could strike back at with sanctions, ranging from Kentucky bourbon to orange juice and dairy products, the Financial Times reported.

Juncker would not confirm the details, but said that Brussels was on high alert and would take only “days” to react to US measures.

China, which produces about half the world’s steel supply, has been less talkative on the subject in Hamburg, but Beijing raged against European sanctions last month, accusing Brussels of failing to understand its loan system.

“It is biased and unfair for Europe to blame China for its own industrial issues,” Chinese Ministry of Commerce senior official Wang Hejun (王賀軍) said.

Whatever text the G20 can agree on is to come under a magnifying glass, as the steel row is only the most acute of a long list of complaints about trade.

At last year’s summit in Hangzhou, China, leaders agreed that “excess capacity in steel and other industries is a global issue which requires collective responses,” setting up a mechanism for “increased information sharing and cooperation” to try to address the problem.

Nevertheless, “the Chinese haven’t really shared all the information” others were hoping for, a source close to the negotiations told reporters.

“The signal we have been giving is that we are absolutely ready to work with the US” to target Chinese steel, a senior EU official told the Financial Times on Friday.

However, “it will be very hard politically to cooperate on those issues if we are not excluded” from the US’ sanctions, they added.

US acceptance of language supporting free trade at a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, earlier this year stoked observers’ hopes that an agreement could be found.