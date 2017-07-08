Agencies

E-COMMERCE

Rakuten to ban ivory sales

Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc yesterday said it was banning the sale of ivory on its Web site, shutting a major sales route in one of the world’s largest legal ivory markets. The company made the decision following mounting international criticism of the trade, with trading to be phased out over the next month, a Rakuten spokesman said. However, ivory trading continues on Yahoo Japan, the country’s biggest online auction site. “We do not think that the legal ivory trade in Japan has any impact on African elephant numbers,” a Yahoo Japan spokesman said. “It is important to recognize there are cultural differences between different countries.”

CHIPMAKERS

Qualcomm fights iPhones

Qualcomm Inc is seeking to block iPhone shipments to the US, arguing that the phones infringe on six of its patents. Qualcomm planned to request the import ban yesterday with the US International Trade Commission, which has the power to block shipments of products that violate intellectual property. However, such disputes can take a long time to resolve, so iPhone sales are not immediately at risk. Apple Inc’s iPhones are assembled in Asia before being imported for sale in the US. On Thursday, Qualcomm filed a related lawsuit in US District Court in San Diego seeking damages.

E-COMMERCE

Merger in US home shopping

US broadcasting network QVC’s parent company is taking control of the Home Shopping Network Inc for about US$2.6 billion in stock to create what it says will be the third-largest e-commerce company in the US. The companies long known as bases for home shopping on TV had been dealing with sluggish sales as Amazon.com Inc dominates online. The combination will help give QVC and HSN the scale they need to take on more established online competitors. Liberty Interactive Corp, which owns QVC, already owned 38 percent of HSN. Integrating them will make them “stronger than they are individually and stronger yet as a stand-alone entity” in a “changing and difficult market,” Liberty president and CEO Greg Maffei said.

AUTOMAKERS

Former VW exec investigated

US authorities have accused a former executive of Volkswagen AG’s (VW) Audi luxury brand of giving orders to program diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests. Giovanni Pamio, 60, an Italian citizen, is accused of being a leader in a conspiracy that was part of an embarrassing scandal that has cost VW more than US$20 billion in criminal penalties and lawsuit settlements. He is the eighth ex-VW employee charged in the case that is being investigated by the FBI and the Environmental Protection Agency’s criminal unit.

FOOD

Campbell to acquire Pacific

Campbell Soup says it has agreed to pay US$700 million to acquire Pacific Foods, which makes organic broths and plant-based drinks. The deal marks the latest effort by Campbell to diversify its product lineup to better reflect changing tastes toward foods that are seen as healthier or fresher. The New Jersey-based company’s other acquisitions have included hummus and salsa maker Garden Fresh and organic baby food maker Plum. Pacific Foods generated about US$218 million in sales for the year ending May 31, according to Campbell. Campbell says it will continue operating Pacific Foods out of Tualatin, Oregon, where it was founded in 1987.